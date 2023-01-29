Modern-Day Dating: Here’s a look at the latest 2023 dating trends

Modern-day dating ways have changed. People are no longer just looking for a fling or a one-night stand. In fact, they are willing to take time to know each other and then start dating. That’s not all, people are also adopting sober dating as the new trend. To say the least, a warm cup of cuppa can’t go wrong, right? As per a recent Tinder survey, it was revealed that singles are raising a glass to sober dates. 72 per cent Tinder users said that they don’t drink or only drink occasionally on their Tinder proﬁles.

Alcohol-free dates have become a way for singles to be more authentic on dates and challenge traditional dating norms. So, for all the sober-curious daters out there, whether you’re ﬁnally saying NO to that hangover or just looking for an activity that’s a lot more fun than ‘grabbing a drink’, we have you covered!

Candid and casual coffee dates are the perfect way to take the pressure oﬀ and get to know your date a little better. Tinder saw a 26 per cent increase in ‘Coﬀee Dates’ in bios this year, suggesting that singles are meeting for more than just dinner and drinks these days.

Here are the dating trends we witnessed as per the research:

Old school picnic date

Now let us set the scene, you’re surrounded by pretty ﬂowers, the sky has never been blue-er, and your Pinterest mood board of the most picturesque picnic setting is ﬁnally coming to life. With the word ‘picnic’ seeing a 15 per cent rise in Tinder bios, a cute and fun day outdoors will give you the perfect chance to spend some quality time with a match. And if all turns out well (wink wink), it might lead to one more thing to check on your bucket list: star-gazing with bae.

Shout out to PJs, popcorn, and the big screen

Bring out your best rom-com or even The Conjuring for all that matters, pop the popcorn, turn oﬀ the lights and settle in for an all-nighter on the couch. As one of the top five interests on Tinder India proﬁles, movie dates are the perfect conversation starters – Whether you spend hours picking the right movie or bingeing on it.

Funny, fresh, and forward is the best

Enjoying a good laugh together is the absolute best thing that can happen on a date — so don’t think too much and take your date to see a live comedy show. With 10 per cent increase of ‘stand-up’ in Tinder bios, a chill and happy mood is a great way to melt away the ﬁrst date jitters! In fact, a sense of humor was what Tinder members looked for most when reading a potential match’s proﬁle.