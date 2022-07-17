Mix & match: How to tap into whisky’s true potential

Whisky on the rocks or with soda and water is passe. Experiments with the drink are becoming commonplace as the whisky wanderer and the cocktail lover alike are realising the spirit’s true potential. According to experts, people know their drinks now more than ever, as was evident at a recently held whisky soiree in Gurugram’s Whisky Samba, where three brand ambassadors—one each for Grant’s Scotch Whisky, Glenfiddich and Monkey Shoulder—took over the bar for a night and served the most unique combinations of whisky cocktails from their collections to the guests.

The cocktail culture has changed after the pandemic, says Zaheen Khatri, who was the brand ambassador for Grant’s at the event. “There is nothing like fresh cocktails. It is the mood right now and I hope it stays. People are experimenting and breaking the taboos. It usually is a very hush-hush scene when it comes to drinking in India, but it is changing, especially in Tier I cities. Women are breaking the bias as well,” she adds.

Whisky has also become a drink for all generations, says Monkey Shoulder’s brand ambassador Gaurav Sareen. According to him, both young and older consumers are loving their brand as they do not confine themselves to the convention anymore and have brought about a refreshing approach. A classic whisky drink on their menu, for instance, is called Splash. “India is the largest whisky consuming country in the world as people of all age groups love it because it is available in all price ranges. The quality of drinking has surely gone up now with more money and exposure,” adds Sareen.

As for single malts, which has a secure market in India, Charles Metcalfe, The Balvenie’s (a Grant’s product) global brand ambassador who was recently speaking at The Balvenie Virtual Event, suggests trying them the old-fashioned classic way—with a dash of water or ice. In India, straight serves are preferred the best and that Indians are experimental with whisky but they do know which whisky to have as cocktail and which to have the classic way, he adds.

The various expressions of The Balvenie available in India are The Balvenie DoubleWood 12, The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14 and The Balvenie Single Barrel Traditional Oak 21.

Metcalfe says The Balvenie is best paired with spicy Indian food and works very well with light spicy gravy sauce and Mexican food. He reasons that there are more undertones of The Balvenie whisky when had with spicy food as it is known as one of the sweetest single malts available.

According to Metcalfe, as a liquor, whisky has a huge place in the Indian market and now is a good space for it as people are enjoying whisky as a mix drink—a refreshing beverage in the hot climate.