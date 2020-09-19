Mithuna by Paul John named world’s third-finest whisky

Mithuna by Paul John scored 97 and has also been awarded Asian Whisky of the Year 2021.

Indian made whisky Mithuna by Paul John has been declared the third-finest whisky in the world by acclaimed Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible 2021, John Distilleries (JDPL) said on Friday. Set to be released worldwide in November, Mithuna by Paul John is the second expression of the Zodiac series of Paul John Indian Single Malt from John Distilleries. JDPL is a leading Indian spirits company, in which Sazerac Company, the largest family-owned distilled spirits company in the US, is an active stakeholder.

Mithuna by Paul John scored 97 and has also been awarded Asian Whisky of the Year 2021, Paul P John, chairman and managing director, JDPL said. “For an Indian whisky to attain such an honour has proven that India is on par and even better in terms of quality with other international whiskies. It marks a turning point in the emergence of India as a serious player in the world of single malt ,”John added.

Murray tastes more than 4,700 whiskies for his yearly edition, and in Murray’s ranking system, any whisky which scores in the 94-97.5 range is deemed by him as “superstar whiskies that give us all a reason to live”.