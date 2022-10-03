Mistakes people make when applying perfume and what you can do about them

,

Everyone needs to have perfume and body scents in their wardrobe. If you have a pleasant odour, others might want to be around you more often. It is an added benefit that it makes you stand out during meetings and interviews, and most importantly, it makes you fall in love with yourself. It strengthens your persona while you are out and about. The use of perfumes is one of the most effective ways to enhance one’s overall appearance. The majority of people use excessive amounts of body spray because they are under the impression that the more, they spray, the nicer they will smell. If you also hold this belief, you are WRONG.

Many people believe that if they wear a lot of perfume, it will make them stand out, when in actuality, it will give them headaches and give those around them migraines. We are all aware that a nice perfume is as valuable as the jewellery you wear in order to make you dazzle. In light of this, Rahul Sharma, Brand Manager of Vanesa Care Pvt. Ltd. with us five common mistakes that people make, along with an explanation of why they do so and instructions on how to fix them.

#1: Using a perfume because it smells nice on someone else

It’s possible that you smelled faintly of a fragrance on a friend or co-worker and liked it the moment you smelled it. On the other hand, you must have tried it out on yourself and did not notice the same odour. It is important to keep in mind that just because someone else smells amazing does not mean that their scent will smell good on you too. The degree to which a perfume is compatible with the chemistry of your skin is one of the most essential factors in deciding how it will smell when applied to your body. The pH of your skin, and how much it reacts when it comes into contact with perfume, is what creates the uniqueness of the scent. The only way to find out for sure is to spray some on your skin, wait a few minutes, and then inhale deeply while holding your nose to your skin.



#2: Using perfume on dry skin

When getting ready for an important engagement, it is regular thing for everyone to emphasis more on their hair and makeup or their apparel, which leaves very little time for correctly spraying perfume. The scent will swiftly vanish after this, and nothing can be done once you are at the venue. Moreover, everyone assumes that expensive scents would not disappoint them. However, different scents have different effects on the body. Applying perfume on skin that is already moisturised is the most effective method for extending the duration of its effects. It is important to take care of the advice offered by fragrance experts, which is to first use a moisturiser or lotion before sprinkling on your perfume, or to spray perfume on the appropriate pulse points after taking shower.

#3: Spraying perfume directly on clothing

We’ve all done it at some point or another: sprayed perfume on our clothes in the vain hope that it will stay there for hours. We have discovered that by the time we want the scent to be effective, it has typically lost almost all of its effectiveness. Now there is nothing more than an unsightly stain to show for it. Refrain from spraying the perfume on your clothes immediately if you are doing so. Using perfume after getting dressed is not a good idea under any circumstance. You may highlight your significant presence by using the perfume before putting on the clothes.

#4: Storing the perfume the wrong way

It’s common for everyone to throw away their perfume boxes, but were you aware that doing so reduces the amount of time that your fragrance may be enjoyed? It is believed that if you keep a bottle of perfume in its original packaging, you may be able to significantly extend its shelf life. If you also store the perfume in a dark cupboard or closet, you will have a proven means of ensuring that its scent will last. Your fragrance’s delicate balance of chemicals is upset when exposed to temperatures that are too hot, too cold, or both, which causes that scent to change. Store your fragrances in a cool, dry place that is shielded from direct sunlight and warm temperatures.

#5: Getting your skin wet from the spray

If you love your fragrance dearly, you should avoid applying it directly to your skin. At a distance of at least 5 to 7 inches away from your body, spray the perfume. The challenge here is to avoid having your clothes or skin wet from the fragrance. However, be sure that you are not holding it so far away from your body that the fragrance is wasted and you don’t get any on your body.

The best spots to apply the perfume to make it last longer

According to Rahul Sharma, the pulse spots of the body is where one should focus most of your perfume application. “The places on the surface of the skin where the arteries are most visible are known as the pulse points. Because of these pulse sites, the odour is noticeably more intense. Your scent will be able to linger for a longer period of time if you apply it in strategic locations, such as behind the ears, on the fold of the elbows, on the wrists, between the clavicles of the neck, and behind the knees. They can also be applied to the cleavage, calves, ankles, and belly button in addition to those areas,” Sharma said.

(The author is Brand Manager of Vanesa Care Pvt. Ltd.)