Missing Tirupati laddu prasadam? Wait is over! TTD to sell famous laddus online; check details

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to sell Tirupati laddu prasadam online! Simply put, soon you can order Tirupati laddus online or by calling the toll-free number! Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has been quoted by ANI as stating that they will be selling the laddus online to pilgrims. The TTD website also makes it clear that you can order Tirupati laddus in bulk from May 25. Two designated toll free numbers – 18004254141 and 1800425333333 have been shared on the official website of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

Can we get Tirupati laddu online?

All those who order Tirupati laddu online will now be able to collect it from the nearest TTD information centre or the TTD Kalyana mandapam. You can also opt to buy in bulk by placing an order through the toll-free numbers.

Why is Tirupati laddu famous?

Wondering what is the greatness of Tirupati laddu? To start with, Tirupati laddu is famous among pilgrims as the ‘prasad’ of the presiding deity of the famed Lord Balaji shrine located at Tirupati. Also, the slightly larger size, the ghee-flavoured taste and texture of the Tirupati laddu is so delicious that pilgrims love to pack laddus to take back home to their loved ones and distribute it.

Can we get Tirupati laddu without darshan?

Now that Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has come out with this online initiative, you can order laddus online and receive the same without Lord Balaji darshan. You can also call the toll-free number mentioned earlier on the TTD website.

Known as ‘Srivari laddu prasadam’, Tirupati laddus will now be available across all TTD Kalyana Mandapams that are located in the headquarters of all 13 districts starting from May 25.