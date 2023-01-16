Miss Universe 2022: R’Bonney Gabriel crowned by Harnaaz Sandhu; Watch winning moment

Miss Universe 2022: R’Bonney Gabriel from the USA has been crowned as Miss Universe 2022. Harnaaz Sandhu, who won the beauty pageant title in 2021 crowned the new Miss Universe in a grand event held on Sunday.

India’s Divita Rai was able to qualify for the competition until the top 16. Venezuela – Amanda Dudamel Newman, USA – R’Bonney Gabriel, Puerto Rico – Ashley Cariño, Curacao – Gabriëla Dos Santos, Dominican Republic – Andreina Martínez made it to the top 5. Of these, Dominican Republic, USA, and Venezuela moved to the final top 3 round.

Dominican Republic’s Andreina Martínez became the second runner up and the first runner-up position was held by Venezuela – Amanda Dudamel Newman.

Who is R’Bonney Gabriel?

R’Bonney Gabriel is a fashion designer, model, and sewing instructor from Texas. She is the first Filipino American to win Miss USA.

In the Q&A round, Gabriel was asked how she would work to demonstrate Miss Universe is “an empowering and progressive organization” if she were to win. “I would use it to be a transformational leader,” she said, citing her work using recycled materials in her fashion design and teaching sewing to survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence. It is so important to invest in others, invest in our community, and use your unique talent to make a difference,” Gabriel added. “We all have something special, and when we plant those seeds to other people in our life, we transform them and we use that as a vehicle for change.”

Who is Harnaaz Sandhu?

Harnaaz Sandhu of India was crowned Miss Universe 2021. Hailing from Punjab, she represented India at the 70th Miss Universe 2021 pageant, which was held in Eilat, Israel. The 71st Miss Universe competition was to be held at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States.