Minnie makeover: The iconic Disney character power dresses to be more gender-neutral

The popular female mouse dons a pantsuit and abandons all the dots in an outfit created by British designer Stella McCartney in her new look.

Power dressing has a new meaning with Disney’s iconic cartoon character Minnie Mouse. The popular female mouse dons a pantsuit and abandons all the dots in an outfit created by British designer Stella McCartney in her new look. Minnie debuts with her new avatar on today in honour of Women’s History Month, but her look has been especially designed to celebrate the 30th anniversary of theme park Disneyland Paris, which has since its historical opening in April 12, 1992, hosted more than 375 million visitors.

Minnie, in the past, has worn a white pair of sailor trousers in 2019 as ‘Captain Minnie’ onboard a Disney Cruise Line. This time the red polka dress is swapped with a dark blue pantsuit in black polka, and a matching bow, black shoes and white gloves.

Though the outfit has a new take on women empowerment, Minnie’s avatar has sparked global conversations around femininity in a gender-bender dress. Should a mouse wear pants? Else, why don’t other characters like Donald Duck wear pants?

Critics like Conservative US commentator Candace Owens reportedly said Minnie Mouse is “more masculine”, and those behind the look are trying to “destroy the fabric of our society”.

Women in politics prefer pant suits or skirt suits. Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton is known to choose pantsuits that make a bold statement and have an underlying message of a woman in action — she wore a white pantsuit to Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration in 2017. According to news reports, Clinton’s choice of white was a subtle show of support to the historic women’s suffrage movement. Kamala Harris, Vice-President of the US, was seen wearing sneakers during her election campaign.

In his book Power Dressing: First Ladies, Women Politicians and Fashion, fashion journalist and author Robb Young offers an engaging perspective on the ability of style to influence the careers of women politicians and first ladies, ranging from contemporary figures such as Michelle Obama, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, Angela Merkel and Queen Rania of Jordan to iconic women such as Eva Perón, Imelda Marcos and Margaret Thatcher. In his media interactions, Young has emphasised how many female political leaders with their diverse wardrobes have made a strong statement and become powerful dressers compared with their male counterparts.

“Minnie has always had a special place in my heart. What I love about her is she personifies our shared values of happiness and optimism, self-expression and authenticity. I have designed one of my iconic costumes — a blue tuxedo. Not only does Minnie inspire people of all ages around the world, but she also has such great style,” says Stella McCartney, who was hand-selected by Disney to design Minnie Mouse’s custom look because of her legacy of female leadership, sustainable pioneering and directional fashions.

The new look is also a symbol of progress for the new generation. The perception of gender fashion has changed over the years from a time when the pink/blue trend of dressing girls/boys was universally accepted. Pink is delicate, more suitable for the girl; blue is stronger, suitable for the boy. However, there is a need to break out of gender-colour associations. Genderless fashion finds its footing in the mainstream, bringing more labels and designers. “As the new generation moves towards gender neutrality, these principles are reflected in jewellery. Brooches, in particular, were seen as a feminine accessory, but increasingly men are also opting for brooches, which are gender inclusive in form, colour and style,” says Mumbai-based Varuna D Jani, adornologist and founder of Ruani jewellery collective.

Diversity in all its forms has been a welcome change with Generation Z. With social media inspiring and encouraging them to reject gender-confirming identities, the search is for brands that represent and reflect their desire for diversity. Brands, too, have devised a fresh strategy for future growth to get a grip of the fast-changing market dynamics, consumer sensibilities and lifestyles — to innovate and cater to customers’ expectations in terms of fashion aesthetics, utility and value.

Besides Minnie, the show is a great opportunity to see Mickey, Donald, Daisy, and their friends decked up in their new costumes created especially for the anniversary. More than 2,000 lines of rhinestones have been sewn, over 700 metres of fabrics printed, and more than 190 jewels are part of the fashion show. The outfit collaboration will be immortalised by a collectable, limited-edition organic cotton t-shirt, available for purchase on International Women’s Day (March 8), states the website of the designer.