Millennial guide to saving more: Here are 6 quick tips by industry expert Dharmik Thakkar

Are you struggling to save money? and are left with literally nothing at the end of the month? Well, we all have been through the same. Managing finances is not easy. Having said that, we also understand that millennials and Gen Z have a certain lifestyle and they like splurging on luxury. Also, in today’s changing times, it has become more crucial than ever to have different sources of income. However, it’s not just your regular income that counts, but building assets is significant for a bright future.

Lately, there has been a rise in stock traders and investors in India. Encouraging everyone to invest in the stock market, Dharmik Thakkar, founder of AISM (Aim Institute of Stock Market) gives us 6 points to save more money and grow.

Invest in fundamentally strong companies. Follow a rational approach and do an in-depth analysis before investing in the stock market. Manage your accounts well. It will help in scaling your wealth to another level. Learn to budget and understand your finances Create a designated savings account Put a spending limit on your card Be patient and follow a logical approach before investing. Diversify investments in different stocks and mutual funds.

Happy saving!