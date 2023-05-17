Milind Soman’s guide to staying fit and healthy

By Yash Sharma

Milind Soman, the man who needs no introduction when it comes to running. He’s a fitness enthusiast, an actor, a model, and a former national-level swimmer. But if there’s one thing that truly defines Milind Soman, it’s his love for running.

From running barefoot on Mumbai’s streets to winning the ‘Ironman’ and ‘Ultraman’ titles in Florida and Switzerland respectively, Milind has shown us time and again that age is just a number when it comes to running. He’s an inspiration to countless runners around the world and has made running a part of his daily routine for over three decades.

With his chiseled physique and a contagious energy, Milind has redefined what it means to be a runner. He’s not just a celebrity, but also a role model for those who aspire to be fit and healthy. In an interaction with FE.com, Soman spoke at length about his love for running. Here are the edited excerpts.

What is the secret sauce behind your fitness? Any tips you’d like to share with our readers?

Regularity. It’s not about how much you exercise you do and to what extents but rather how often you do. Being regular is the key to my fitness.

How much cardio is too much cardio according to you?

General fitness should enhance your life. It should not become your life. If your cardio gets you energised, it’s perfect but if it gets you exhausted, it’s too much. And that depends person to person.

What lifestyle changes would you suggest to people who wish to bring about a change to their mental as well as physical health?

It’s simple, just start exercising. It teaches things about one’s own self, leaving an equally important impact on the mental health besides the physical health.

Our mind and body aren’t designed for comfort. They’re designed of challenges and it’s our responsibility to challenge ourselves both, physically and mentally, as regularly as we can.

The 57-year-old fitness icon recently led the World Earth Day marathon (Active Noida initiative) organised by DLF Mall of India to commemorate its 7th anniversary. Speaking about his experience, Soman added, “These occasions do come like opportunities, where you can set yourself a target of let’s say, running 10 kilometres. So you have to prepare. It give you a reason and gets you motivated. I really enjoyed the enthusiasm shown by people coming from all sorts of age brackets.”