Microbiologist rolls out COVID-19 ludo! Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan shares image on Twitter

COVID-19: Ever imagined something as innovative as a COVID-19 ludo? Well, it is a reality now as Union Health Minister shared its image on Twitter! For most of us, snakes and ladders brings the feeling of nostalgia as it used to be the most favourite pastime in our childhood. However, as we grow up and progress in our lives the same humble snakes and ladders help us cope with the uncertainties and tribulations in our lives. Just like the game where one had to make peace with a poisonous snake bite and start afresh from the bottom, some unprecedented challenges crop up and take us back to the point from where we started off.

A microbiologist has created a snakes and ladders board on the theme of Coronavirus in an attempt to demonstrate multiple challenges and small breakthroughs in our fight against Coronavirus. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan while sharing the “Covid-19 ludo board” appreciated the innovative effort by the microbiologist. He also urged people to maintain social distancing and obey the precautionary guidelines of the government to emerge as a winner from this huge challenge.

On the lines of the game, the microbiologist represents precautionary measures to tackle Covid-19 as small ladders which could help us check the spread of the virus. The ladders include lockdown, isolation, hand hygiene and social distancing among others. On the other end, challenges which can engulf the precious lives of many people include handshake, carriers of Covid-19, respiratory illness, and multi organ failure among others.

Small ladders that represent the efforts of people and the government underscore the fact that the battle against the disease is going to be protracted and every small effort will count, consolidate and defeat the virus. However, the huge poisonous snakes represent the pitfalls and downfall that can crop on our way if we got lax and frittered away the gains made by social distancing and nationwide lockdown.

Innovation truly has no limits! A microbiologist has prepared #COVIDー19 Ludo which is very similar to the traditional Indian board game of Snakes & Ladders! ▶️Please follow #lockdown & #SocialDistancing

▶️Be safe & Be the winner of this game.

Moreover, efforts like these to create awareness about necessary precautions, though not represented on the ladder, also go a long way to play the role of the ladder that can help us tide over the crisis.