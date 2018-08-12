Mexico to get a taste of Indian culture in October

The last edition closed exceeding 8,00,000 visitors, 600 presentations and 20,700 book professionals.

With India’s participation as Guest of Honour at Cervantino Festival in 2018 and International Book Festival in 2019, India’s cultural, literary, touristic and people to people ties will be greatly reinforced.”No other country has received this kind of honour to be chief guest at two biggest festivals consecutively.

This will no doubt enhance the soft power footprint of India in Latam region to an unprecedented scale,” Muktesh Pardeshi, ambassador of India to Mexico tells FE. “This will no doubt enhance the soft power footprint of India in Latam region to an unprecedented scale,” he adds.

Responding to a question, the Indian envoy said that “India is the first Asian country to have been extended this honour at the book fair.

This will spur publishing work in Spanish in India. And this will also be the first big presence of National Book Trust (NBT) in any Hispanic country.”

Also, at the inauguration at the 46th Cervantino International Festival in October, India will present A passage to Bollywood by Ashley Lobo, which has been carefully selected to promote Bollywood in Latam region.

This programme will be presented before an audience of 8000 people, the envoy informed. The event starting from October 10 will have more than 100 Indian cultural events, covering 30 cities in Mexico.

The announcement about India’s presence at the Guadalajara International Book Fair was made in Mexico last month in the presence of Indian ambassador Pardeshi and president of the Guadalajara International Book Fair, Raúl Padilla Lopaz. An agreement about India’s nomination as the guest of honour for the book fair was signed by both.

It is considered to be the largest event of its kind in the Spanish speaking world, hosting over 20,000 book professionals from 47 countries each year. It also welcomes over 800 writers from across the globe.

India has one of the most rich and diverse literary heritages in the world and has an important presence in the global publishing industry, releasing over 1,20,000 new books in 24 languages and are exported to 120 countries.Indian literature is one of the richest and most diverse.

For its part, Mexico is the traditional gateway for the Latin American market and the Feria International Del Libro De, Guadalaraja (FIL) – the second largest fair in the world behind Frankfurt – the springboard to plunge into the publishing business in Spanish.

The last edition closed exceeding 8,00,000 visitors, 600 presentations and 20,700 book professionals. The NBT will be the agency that will coordinate the presence of India at the fair.

The NBT regularly participates in different international book fairs around the world and has participated as Guest of Honor in Frankfurt (2006), Moscow (2009), Beijing (2010) and Seoul (2013).