Meta and Google among top paying companies in 2022; here’s how much salary they paid their employees

Facebook’s parent company Meta and Google’s parent company Alphabet have been recognised as two of the top three highest-paying companies in 2022, as per Wall Street Journal. It analysed data compiled by public-company analysts MyLogIQ about the median salaries at 278 companies in the S&P 500.

Despite mass layoffs, the employees at these companies were reported to have earned substantial salaries.

Here’s a list of the top five highest-paying public companies in 2022:

Vici Properties

Vici Properties is a real estate investment trust. It has a workforce of 22 individuals and the median salary at the firm is $415,000 (over Rs 3 crore and 40 lakhs). You read that right!

Vici Properties is based in New York City. In 2017, it was formed as a spin-off from Caesars Entertainment Corporation. It specialises in casino properties and has over 450 restaurants, bars and nightclubs, racetracks and four golf courses in the United States.

Meta

Meta – the parent company of Facebook has managed to secure the second position with an earning of nearly $296,320 (over Rs 2 crore and 42 lakh). Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO received $28 million (Rs 229 crore) in salary, 91 times more than the company’s median pay.

For the unversed, Meta Platforms owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. As per Forbes, Meta generated a revenue of $117.3B in 2022-23.

Alphabet

Google’s parent company Alphabet is on the third spot in 2022. It pays a median salary of $279,802 (Over Rs 2 crore and 29 lakh) to its employees. It is considered one of the Big Five American information technology companies, alongside Microsoft, Amazon, Apple and Meta.

As per the report, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai received a salary of $226 million (Rs 185 lakh crore approx.) in 2022. It is around 808 times higher than the median pay within the company. In Janurary 2023, Google laid off 12,000 people.

Etsy

Etsy ranks on number four with a median salary of $248,232 (over Rs 2 crore and 3 lakh). Founded by Christopher Maguires, Jared Tarbell, Haim Schoppik and Robert Kalin in 2005, the firm has a workforce of 1,414 employees, Forbes reported.

Incyte

Multinational pharmaceutical company Incyte is fifth on the list with a median salary of $47678 (Rs 40 lakh approx). The company focuses on the development and production of biopharmaceutical medications.Incyte currently has a workforce of roughly 3,000 people, according to Forbes.