Merry Christmas 2022: History, celebration, significance, wishes, and all you need to know

Merry Christmas 2022: Christmas, also known as ‘Xmas Day’, is celebrated every year on December 25. Christmas derives its name from the word Mass of Christ or Jesus. Christmas commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ. Christmas is associated with carols, baking cakes, and cookies, having get-togethers, and the legend of Santa Claus.

Christmas Day is observed as a religious holiday and a time of celebration by Christians all over the world. Non-Christians also observe it as a seasonal festival.

History

It is believed that Joseph and Mary gave birth to Jesus Christ, considered to be the son of God, on December 25 in Bethlehem. His teachings formed the foundation of Christianity. However, the Bible does not mention a specific date for his birth, Emperor Constantine — the first Christian Roman emperor — designated December 25 as Christmas, which became a day to commemorate Christ’s birth.

Significance

Christmas is not just a holiday, it’s also a holy day for those who follow the Christian faith. They hold a mass service to remember Jesus Christ and his sacrifices. Christians remember how Jesus was crucified and then raised from the dead during mass.

Celebration

People from all across the globe exchange gifts and Christmas cards on this day, listen to Christmas music, go to church, eat a special meal, and decorate their homes with Christmas trees, lights, bouquets, ribbons, and Santa Claus figurines. Carol singing is also part of the Christmas celebrations.

Importance

The festival has a significant economic impact because it is typically a peak selling season for retailers in many countries around the world.

Merry Christmas 20222: Wishes and messages for your loved ones