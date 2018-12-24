Merry Christmas 2018: WhatsApp Status, Facebook Posts, Images, Wishes, Quotes, SMS, Santa Claus Photos, Greetings, Songs – Download and share

Merry Christmas: People light candles at the Sacred Heart Cathedral on the eve of Christmas Day in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo)

2018 Merry Christmas: The world is all set to celebrate the festival of Christmas in a few hours from now. Be in India or abroad one can find shops, churches decorated with Christmas trees, lights, flowers, and other decorative items. People exchange gifts and visit each other places. Families and relatives also seat together for the nice get-together. In many markets one also find Santa Claus distributing gifts to people especially kids.

The day is celebrated as Jesus Christ’s birth anniversary. His teachings form the basis of Christian’s religion.

However, over the years the way to send Christmas greetings have changed. Earlier, people used to send cards purchased from markets or handmade to near and dear ones. Now, with changing atmosphere in the fast-paced world things have changed. Nowadays people send SMS or WhatsApp greetings to each other.

Merry Christmas 2019 Wishes & Santa Claus Images

Here are some of images, wishes, quotes, SMS, Santa Claus photos, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook Status that you can share with your close ones:

* Christmas can be many things and I wish this holiday is the best for you. Merry Christmas!

* During this season of giving, let us take the time to slow down and enjoy the simple things. Merry Christmas!

*Wishing you joy and peace for this holiday season. May this festival provide you with the joy that lasts throughout the year. Merry Christmas!

A man dressed as Santa Claus poses with children on Christmas Eve at a shopping mall in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia (AP Photo)

*May the magic and the wonder of the holiday season stay with you in the coming year. Merry Christmas!

* Sing your Christmas carols, count your blessings, , open your gifts and make a wish under the Christmas tree. May you have a Merry Christmas!

* May the Christmas light guide you in your journey ahead. Merry Christmas!