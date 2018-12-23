Merry Christmas 2018: Ideas to decorate the Christmas tree and Christmas special song

People clean their homes, decorate their houses with trees, lamps and other decorative items.

Christmas Day 2018: Christmas is just around the corner and people across the world are preparing to welcome Santa Claus in style. The festival is celebrated in a big fashion on December 25 every year commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. People clean their homes, decorate their houses with trees, lamps and other decorative items. They also exchange gifts on the occasion.

They also gorge on their favourites food and spend some quality time with near and dear ones. Families also travel to the countryside for a few days to stay away from daily chores. Here are some of the ideas for you to make the best Christmas trees at home:

1) Christmas tree with bulbs: You can go to the market and purchase bulbs of different sizes and colours. When you decorate the tree at home, you can fix these bulbs in the trees. Once done, put on the power button of these bulbs and you will see a very attractive tree lighting up the entire room and surroundings. Visitors will surely end up appreciating the idea.

2) Christmas tree with lamps: Purchase beautiful lamps from the nearby market, preferably smaller ones. Fix these lambs with the branches of the Christmas tree while decorating it. Decorate the lamps with some flowers on top of it. Now put on the power buttons. The tree will be illuminated and the entire room will brighten up with brightness.

3) Christmas tree with lollypops and other lozenges: Decorate the Christmas tree with lollypops and other lozenges. It will make your Christmas trees even more beautiful and glowing. You can also add ornaments, peppermint baubles in the tree. These items will not only make the tree look marvellous but children will love the idea.

4) Christmas tree with bells and Santa dolls: While decorating the Christmas tree, you can also use bells and small santa dolls, which you can purchase from the market. After the decoration of the tree is completed with these decorative items, you will end up getting appreciation from your family members and visitors for sure.

5) Black and white Christmas tree: You can also make a black-and-white Christmas tree with white lights, rustic signage, wooden snowflakes and gingham accents.

Below are some Special Christmas songs for you to share with your friends

On the day of Christmas, churches are also decorated with lights and flowers where people visit for prayers.