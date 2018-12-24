Merry Christmas 2018: Holiday, Traditions and Gifts

People clean their homes, decorate their houses with trees, lamps and other decorative items.

Christmas 2018: Christmas, a Christian holiday honouring the birth of Jesus, has evolved into a worldwide religious and secular celebration, incorporating many pre-Christian and pagan traditions into the festivities. Christmas, as we know it today, is the Victorian invention of the 1860s. But the modern Christmas is a product of hundreds of years of both secular and religious traditions from around the globe.

For two millennia, people around the world have been observing it with practices and traditions that are both secular and religious in nature. Christmas Day is celebrated as the anniversary of the birth of Jesus, a spiritual leader whose teachings form the basis of Christian’s religion. Popular customs include exchanging gifts, attending church, decorating Christmas trees, sharing meals with family and friends and, of course, waiting for Santa Claus to arrive.

Christmas: How gifts have evolved

Handing out gifts Gift-giving has been mainly centred around children. It has been an important part of the Christmas celebration since the holiday’s rejuvenation. Stores began to advertise Christmas shopping which often featured images of Santa Claus. But in the early 1890s, the Salvation Army needed money to pay for the free Christmas meals they provided to needy families. Since then, they began dressing up unemployed men in Santa Claus suits and sending them into the streets of New York to solicit donations. Those familiar Salvation Army Santas have been ringing bells on the street corners of cities ever since.

Nowadays, personalized Christmas presents are in trend. It includes unique Christmas gifts for friends, and family. Colourful Christmas gift baskets, toys for kids, and unique Christmas calendar and diaries are the flavour of the month. Moreover in offices, ‘secret Santa’ is the new hashtag of Instagram. And food vouchers, movie tickets including various gift hampers are the new gifting options on Christmas.

Christmas: Some interesting facts

Every year, around 30 to 35 million real Christmas trees are sold in the United States alone. There are 21,000 Christmas tree growers in the States. These trees usually grow for about 15 years before they are sold.

In the United States, on June 26, 1870, Christmas was declared a federal holiday.

The celebration of Christmas was outlawed in Boston, from 1659 to 1681. Law-breakers were fined with five shillings.

In 1931, construction workers started the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree tradition.