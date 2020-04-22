‘Mera Bharat Mahaan!’ John Abraham’s poem rides high on India’s fight against COVID-19

The first para of the poem talks about how the roads and the country seem to have been deserted as people are confined to their homes. (IE)

Coronavirus in India: Kudos ! John Abraham has taken to social media to recite a poem that rides high on patriotism, courage and determination that India is portraying as a country that stands united in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Called “Mera Bharat Mahaan”, the poem has been penned by filmmaker Milap Zaveri and is a description of how India is holding up in the fight against COVID-19.

The first para of the poem talks about how the roads and the country seem to have been deserted as people are confined to their homes. The grounds where children used to play are empty and temples and mosques are closed. On the other hand, the kirana stores are functioning. In the middle of this anomaly, the poem says, people are still courageous, because India is great. The para is followed by a two-line instrumental of the National Anthem.

The poem also praised the doctors who are fighting the pandemic in the hospitals, terming them as the Gods of humanity in the current situation. The poem also states that the country salutes all the police personnel who is on the road, enforcing the lockdown. It also tells people that the biggest contribution that the public can give during the pandemic is to stay at home. The entire world is fighting with one enemy and the Earth has become a warzone. However, the soldiers are still standing on the border fighting with other enemies and being martyred.

The poem recitation ended with a small instrumental version of the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’.

The post by the actor received much praise from the audience.

Wow that gave me goosebumps…. With your amazing voice and music.. Oh.. I’m so proud to be an indian.. Thanks dear John.. It’s just amazing.. — QuarantinedMango???????????????????? (@mangohochiminh) April 18, 2020

I could feel your goosebumps @TheJohnAbraham Sir, each time when you said ‘ Mera Bharat Mahan hai’ Amazing piece of work , none other than you could do the justice to it. I am your biggest fan biggest biggest ever. Lots of love and best wishes to you.!❤❤ — Taurean14.❤❤ (@pooja_modgil) April 18, 2020

Beautiful message in the form of a nice poem. Kudos, John. Not just an actor but a very responsible citizen. — Swamy Subramanian (@subrama64) April 18, 2020

During this lockdown, several actors and celebrities have come to the forefront to motivate people to stay at home, with actors like Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana coming together to record a song called Muskurayega India, which hopes for a better time.