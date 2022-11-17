Mental health and home decor: Redefine yourself by reinventing your space

By Narendra Rahurikar

Home has always been a comforting place to unwind, rest, and recharge, and in the aftermath of the pandemic, we are more at home than outdoors. We frequently consider how to decorate in a way that will help us raise our mood and bring a specific amount of positive energy into our home. And the answer is the “small changes”. Identifying self and establishing a space that is both comforting and inspiring can go a long way toward ensuring one’s mental, emotional, and physical well-being. Certain modest alterations can result in larger changes in our life; a few examples include:

Colour creativity: Certain colours are believed to enhance mood. According to research, blue and green can produce a tranquil environment, while orange and yellow can promote appetite, red and pink can inspire passion and energy, and purple can boost productivity and creative thinking.

Furniture: when selecting a piece of furniture, search for things that reflect your personality. When it comes to furniture choosing, everyone has their own style; allowing the items to reflect will help one to be comfortable and content in their own environment without a doubt. Personal belongings, such as family heirlooms and images that remind you of pleasant moments, are also what makes a place feel like a home.

Invest in bed, sheets, and sleep: Getting sufficient good-quality sleep is the most powerful strategy to enhance your immune system and reduce stress. Given that we spend one-third of our lives in bed, it makes sense to invest in the finest bedding and sheets, which can have a significant impact on the quality of our sleep and a direct impact on our mental health.

Lighting: It’s critical to the operation of a room and may have a considerable influence on your health and well-being – it’s not called “mood lighting” for nothing! While each area in your home will require various forms of lighting, put lamps and adjustable downlights in your living room and bedroom to create a peaceful atmosphere.

Biophilia: It’s a theory that humans have an innate affinity to nature and the natural world. The evidence says that using nature in some way in our house can lower blood pressure, it can improve our perceived mood and it can sharpen our cognitive performance.

(Narendra Rahurikar is the managing director at D’fine. Views are personal)