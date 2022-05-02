Men’s skin care regimen for summer

By Himanshu Jain,

It is that season of the year when you are perspiring all day! The sun is blazing hot and the heat is almost killing you! In such a scenario, it is all the more important to take care of your skin. Men need to follow a skin care regimen as much as women as their skin have large pores which are more prone to break-out and clogged pores. The sweat gets trapped in your pores and beard and makes your skin greasy, itchy and irritated leading to acne, dry skin and breakouts. So, what can be done to maintain skin health and keep a glowing skin? Just follow this routine and tips blindly.

Cleanse skin – All the dirt and grime settle in the large pores of the skin hence it is important to cleanse the face twice a day to remove it. Use a good quality cleanser or a face wash meant for men’s skin.

Use a toner– Use a toner. This step is often skipped but is important to follow. This will help keep the pores clean and restore the balance of the skin. Toning is also beneficial if you have acne, ingrown hairs or are showing signs of ageing.

Exfoliate – Exfoliating every three days is important during summers. Once older dead cells are removed it will allow the younger skin cells to surface.

Moisturize – After all the scrubbing and cleaning, it is important to moisturize the skin. This will also heal the skin. For summers, it is best to use a water-based moisturizer as it is light weight and not oily.

Use a serum – For mature skin, use of serum is advised as it contains a high concentration of potent ingredients which are beneficial for your skin.

Apply sunscreen – Sunscreens are a must during summers.

Ensure that you use minimum SPF 30 for summers. Choose to apply it to the exposed parts of your skin 30 minutes before stepping it out in the sun and reapply every two hours. Also remember to apply it to your beard if you are keeping one. This will safeguard your beard from damage from the sun, soften the hair and also make it shinier.

Use a face pack – Summer is also a time to pamper your skin, so give your face a special treatment by using a face pack at least every 15 days. Choose a face pack which can remove excess oil and dead skin cells from the surface apart from giving it a glow.

Use refreshing bath products – Considered the humidity and blazing sun outdoors it is important to have a bath twice a day with bath products that cleanse all the sweat. So, whether you choose a soap, a body wash or a shower gel, ensure that it is a cleansing, refreshing and cooling formula.

Use undereye cream – Caring for the undereye is as important as caring for your face. Use a soothing undereye cream or gel with emollient properties to combat eye bags, puffiness, dark circles and ageing.

Use a lip balm – Moisturizing your face is good but applying a lip balm is even better. The summer heat dehydrates the skin which is very visible on the lips. Repeated applications of lip balm throughout the will keep it moisturized as well as soft.

Reduce the frequency of shaving – It is advisable not to shave everyday during summers as it repairs and heals after every shave along with battling out the UV rays of the sun.

Use an aftershave – An aftershave protects and moisturizes the skin after a shave.

Always remember a good skin care routine is all about finding the right product for you and sticking to what works best for you. Developing a skin care routine is very essential aspect of grooming but so is healthy skin. Apart from following a good skin care routine regularly, double it up by keeping your skin healthy from within. So, have lots of water, eat a lot of fruits and vegetables and exercise regularly. And you are sorted for the summer!

(The author is Founder Mensome. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)