Melania Trump visits Delhi schools; Here are the questions FLOTUS faced during ‘Happiness Class’

The First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS) Melania Trump was asked some very interesting and innocent questions by the students of a Delhi Government School during her visit. Melania had gone on the visit to attend the much-talked ‘Happiness Class’ in Delhi government schools. The students who took part in the interactive session with the FLOTUS asked questions such as, how big is the US and how long does it take to reach the US from India.

The First Lady spent over an hour at Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior Secondary School located in south Delhi. She had interacted with students from different grades. FLOTUS faced her first question from one of the students in an activity room of the school when an enthusiastic girl asked her about the size of the United States. Another girl asked Melania Trump about the long air journey she had taken to reach India. Is United States very far? She questioned FLOTUS.

Melania Trump also interacted with the bunch of students who were playing the building blocks when she was asked about her role as the First Lady of the United States. The First Lady was responding to the questions posed by the students with wide smiles. She picked ‘Tom and Jerry’ as her favorite cartoon character in response to a question asked by another boy.The first lady participated in the normal routines of the ‘happiness class’ for the school students. She did not hide her feelings and expressed that she felt relaxed after attending a brief meditation session as a part of the ‘mindfulness’ activity

The Aam Aadmi Party government had started the concept of ‘Happiness Class’ in the schools run by the Government of NCT in 2018. Schools teach numerous activities that otherwise are not part of the actual curriculum to students. The ‘Happiness Curriculum’ includes meditation, street plays, and basic obedience. The move was taken by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government to relieve students from unnecessary anxiety and stress.