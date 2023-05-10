Meet Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath’s father-in-law who runs a grocery shop; Know about his struggles and lifestyle

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath has taken to social media to share a life lesson he learned from his father-in-law Shivaji Patil. He runs a grocery shop. Sharing a picture with his 70-year-old father-in-law, the billionaire CEO wrote that he has served in the Army and retired after losing his fingers during the Kargil War. He then opened his business in Karnataka’s Belgaum.

Nithin Kamath mentioned that Shivaji Patil goes to the local market every day on his scooter for specially-able to buy items for sale. His wife helps him run the shop.

Despite Nithin Kamath’s successful business, Shivaji Patil still continues to go to work regularly. “When I ask him about margins for various products in the shop, there is still a twinkle in his eye. He speaks about a 25% margin on chikkis, buying a box at Rs 200 & selling them individually for Rs 250,” he wrote.

Being content is the only way to true freedom. A person who embodies this is my father-in-law, Shivaji Patil

He was in the Indian Army & voluntarily retired as a Havaldar after losing his fingers to frostbite during the Kargil War. He started a grocery shop in Belgaum after. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/4svEqcQLy8 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) May 8, 2023

He concluded by saying, “Although, he did try to convince me to get a government job when I asked him permission to marry his daughter in 2007 when I was still struggling.”

“I have been geeking out about increasing healthspan or how to live a good life until the end. I have no doubt that the answer is to be content and never stop being active mentally and physically. Money can’t buy this, and he is the best example,” he added.

Nithin Kamath’s journey

From a mere Rs 8,000 monthly at a call center to making millions per month, Nithin Kamath’s journey is inspiring. At the age of 17, he began trading stocks while he was still working at a call center. He has worked for up to 12 brokerage businesses and noticed that the stockbroking industry had not kept up with the times. Recognising this gap, he founded Zerodha.

Nithin Kamath’s net worth is around $ 1.1 billion, as per Forbes. His primary source of income is from his stake in Zerodha.