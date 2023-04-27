Yashovardhan Birla is a young scion of the illustrious Birla family, known for their contributions to Indian business and industry. But he is much more than just a scion of a wealthy family.

He has proven himself to be a capable leader and has been actively involved in expanding his family’s business empire in India and beyond. With a strong educational background and a keen eye for business, Yashovardhan has carved a unique niche for himself in the corporate world.

Without further ado, let’s take a quick look at Yashovardhan Birla’s journey, education, net worth, lifestyle and more.

Yashovardhan Birla: Journey

Yashovardhan Birla, also recognized as Yash Birla, is the head of the Yash Birla Group, a business conglomerate located in India. Yash Birla was born in Mumbai, India on September 29th, 1967, to Ashok Birla and Sunanda Birla. He had a younger sister named Sujata Birla. Tragically, in 1990, Yash lost both his parents and his sister in a devastating accident.

At present, he manages and owns the company, which he took over at the age of 23 while studying business administration in the US, following the demise of his parents. He assumed the responsibility of steering the company towards success at a young age.

Yashovardhan Birla: Education

After completing his secondary schooling in Mumbai, Yash Birla enrolled at an HR college in Mumbai, India. Later, he obtained a degree in Business Administration from a university in the USA.

Yashovardhan Birla: Legal troubles

Birla has also faced legal troubles in recent years, as he was declared a willful defaulter by the UCO Bank for not repaying loans taken by his now-defunct company, Birla Surya Ltd. in 2019. He has since been fighting legal battles to resolve the issue.

Yashovardhan Birla: Lifestyle and fitness

Besides being a successful entrepreneur, Birla is a fitness icon and has maintained a decent physique despite his age. He has never tasted alcohol.

In terms of lifestyle and luxuries owned, Yashovardhan Birla comes from a wealthy family and is known to enjoy a lavish lifestyle. He is known to own luxurious properties in India and abroad, including a mansion in South Mumbai. He is also known to be a car enthusiast and is often spotted driving around in high-end luxury cars.

Yashovardhan Birla: Net Worth

As per Birla Healthcare, Yash commands an impressive net worth of $5 million as of later 2022.