Meet Xerxes Desai, the man behind Titan and Tanishq: He worked closely with JRD Tata and Ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi; His ad jingle is still used in the Alia Bhatt’s new campaign

It’s a public knowledge that from jewellery brands like Tanishq, Zoya, Mia, Caratlane, eye-wear like Titan Eye+, and affordable watches like Fastrack, Sonata, these brands are owned by Tata. But did you know all these brands are a subsidiary of a single brand Titan.

This is a story of a man who worked closely with JRD Tata to create a brand that would live up for ages and revolutionise India’s luxury industry.

Who is Xerxes Desai?

Xerxes Desai, the brilliant mind behind the remarkable success stories of Titan and Tanishq was a multifaceted personality whose legacy is etched in India’s corporate history. A graduate of Bombay and Oxford Universities, Desai’s journey was marked by creativity, charisma, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Source: Tata

The adaptation of Mozart’s 25th Symphony for Titan Watches’ initial television commercials is the most well-known anecdote regarding Xerxes’ creative abilities. The melody can be heard 35 years later in Titan Raga’s current advertisement, which stars Alia Bhat.

Pioneering India’s quartz watch revolution

In the late 1980s, Xerxes Desai introduced India to its first quartz watch when he founded Titan Co. Ltd, a part of Tata Sons. Titan Company Limited began in 1984 when he inaugurated Titan Watches Limited in Chennai. Despite challenges, Titan’s emergence as a leader in quartz analog electronic watches was marked by its pursuit of excellence. The expansion into other product ranges led to the company’s transformation into Titan Industries Ltd. in 1993.

This endeavor was not without its challenges; Desai faced resistance from the state-owned and now defunct HMT Watches. His persistence and sharp focus propelled the transformation of the timepiece industry in India.

A stint with the Taj Group: From one-and-a-half hotels to a chain of icons

Desai’s journey with the Tata group began in 1961, as a manager in the Tata Administrative Service (TAS), the group’s flagship leadership program. After his association with Tata Chemicals, he collaborated with Ajit Kerkar to transform the Taj. Desai played a pivotal role in the rebuilding and expansion of the iconic Taj Mahal in Mumbai, giving rise to a splendid tower adjacent to the heritage building. His influence extended to other Taj properties like Fort Aguada in Goa, Taj Coromandel in Chennai, and the Lake Palace in Udaipur.

With specially abled employees at Titan. From right: JJ Bhabha, AL Mudaliar, Chairman, Titan Watches, JRD Tata and Xerxes Desai /Source: Tata

Architect of urbanisation and urban growth advocate

Throughout his career, Xerxes Desai remained deeply engaged with urbanization issues. His involvement extended to projects such as the creation of Vashi, a bustling suburb, in collaboration with renowned architect Charles Correa. He also served on the National Commission on Urbanisation constituted by the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, emphasizing the transformative impact of urban growth on various aspects of society and the economy.

He loved western classical and jazz, and was known to bring his two dogs to work.

JRD Tata: A guiding force

Desai’s journey was marked by challenges, opposition, and moments of doubt. However, the unwavering support of JRD Tata provided the necessary impetus to overcome obstacles. Even in the face of opposition, Tata’s belief in the transformative power of Desai’s endeavors never wavered.

Formation of Titan Project group at Taj Westend, Bangalore. From left: Anil Manchanda, R.C. Hari Rao, a French Translator, MS Shantharam , B.G. Dwarakanath, Jacque Robert, IK Amitha, BN Yalamalli, Xerxes Desai, Bhaskar Bhat and Vibha Rishi

Titan Watches and Mozart

Desai’s creative brilliance was evident in the adaptation of Mozart’s 25th Symphony for Titan Watches’ pioneering television ads. His instant approval of the campaign, driven by the symphony’s enthusiasm and spirit, resulted in an enduring association between the melody and the brand.

An early Titan Watches print ad, courtesy BG Dwarkanath/ Source: Tata

The birth of Tanishq: Understanding the Indian consumer

In 1994, Titan ventured into the world of jewelry, and Desai’s understanding of the Indian consumer shone through. He coined the term “Tanishq” by combining “Tan” (body) and “Nishk” (gold ornament), reflecting a deep connection to Indian culture. The name’s timeless appeal even extends to individuals, with children being named after the iconic jewelry brand.

Recognition

In 2001, Xerxes Desai’s dedication to nurturing the community led to the founding of The Titan School for the children and residents of the Titan township. His commitment to excellence earned him recognition, with accolades such as being rated India’s 5th best CEO in 1997 and receiving a lifetime achievement award from the National Institute of Design and Business World in 2007.

A Lasting Legacy

Xerxes Desai’s passing in Bengaluru at the age of 79 marked the end of an era. His legacy as a visionary, creative entrepreneur, and compassionate leader lives on through the enduring success of Titan and Tanishq. His contributions to Indian business and urban growth will continue to inspire generations to come.

In Xerxes Desai, the world saw not just a founder but a true pioneer who left an indelible mark on the business landscape, forever changing the way India tells time and adorns itself with jewels.