Meet Vittal Mallya, the father of Vijay Mallya, the undisputed king of the liquor industry, who headed brands like McDowell, Cadbury, Kissan Jam

With an unquenchable thirst for success, Vittal Mallya emerged as the undisputed titan of the beverage, liquor, and processed foods realms. His realm of enterprises, including United Breweries, McDowell and Carew, reached far and wide, boasting a virtual monopoly over products like squashes, jams, ketchup, and lime juice cordials with renowned brands like Kissan and Dipy’s firmly in his grasp.

Not stopping at edibles, his domain extended into diverse territories, capturing a staggering 75 percent of the domestic pesticide market through Finit. Mallya’s influence further permeated industries producing Singer sewing machines, Cadbury chocolates, and essential pharmaceuticals from companies like Hoechst and Roussel.

His meteoric rise was fueled by shrewd acquisitions and a keen eye for strategic investments, elevating his modest Rs 250 to 300 crore empire to unparalleled heights. Under his ambitious umbrella lay over 30 companies, spanning a spectrum from batteries to polymers, plantations to paints. By 1981, Mallya’s command included 10 breweries, 14 distilleries, processed food enterprises, investment firms, packaging units, drug manufacturers, soft drink bottling plants, and even styrene companies

The early years

Vittal Mallya’s journey began with a fervent desire for growth and prosperity. Armed with an unerring eye for spotting opportunities, he commenced his business endeavors while still a student.

Born to an army doctor, Mallya began his ventures during his last year at Doon School. While still a Calcutta college student, he dabbled in shares, earning for larger operations. Growing up in multiple cantonment towns exposed young Vittal Mallya to diverse Indian cultures. After school, he entered Presidency College, Kolkata, due to his father’s posting.

Even during his college years in Calcutta, Mallya was dabbling in the stock market, setting the stage for his future exploits.

Building an empire

Vittal Mallya’s ascent to business royalty truly began in 1946-47 when he started acquiring shares of United Breweries Limited. In 1947, he was elected as the company’s first Indian director. This marked the genesis of his domination over the beer, liquor, and processed foods markets. With his voracious appetite for acquisitions, Mallya rapidly expanded his empire. McDowell was his first significant acquisition, followed by United Breweries itself, solidifying his hold over the industry.

Relocating to Bangalore in 1952, Mallya began acquiring small breweries and distilleries. He expanded with new breweries in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, and Bihar. By the early ’60s, he gained more control by taking over Carew and Phipson, along with Herbertsons in the early ’70s.

Weathering storms: Acquiring Kissan Jam

Mallya’s business acumen was put to the test in the mid-’70s when a prohibition drive sent the liquor industry into turmoil. Unfazed, he displayed his foresight by acquiring more breweries and distilleries, outmaneuvering market slumps and securing his place as the beer and liquor king. Seizing an opportunity, he acquired or gained control of more breweries (Premier, Jupiter, Punjab, and Indo-Lowenbrau) and distilleries while others were selling due to a market slump.

This move allowed him to surpass Mohan Meakin, becoming the beer and liquor king. His production included 38.3 million litres of beer and 20 million litres of liquor the previous year.

In 1962, he ventured into food products with the acquisition of Kissan Products. A decade later, he acquired Herbert Sons, along with its Dipy’s division, strengthening his grip on various processed food products.

Mallya obtained a lease from the Jammu and Kashmir government for two acres to construct a nursery, then delivered hops seedlings to Kashmir farmers and purchased all of their produce, effectively giving him control of the beer industry’s most crucial ingredient.

Multiple ventures like Cadbury

Vittal Mallya’s reach extended beyond alcohol and food. His influence spanned sectors like paints, batteries, sewing machines, and pharmaceuticals. Then, through Cadbury Schweppes, Kissan Products’ international associates, he rose to the board of Cadbury India, eventually becoming its chairman a few years later.His astute leadership led him to become chairman of British Paints and Cadbury India, steering these companies towards unprecedented success. His portfolio also boasted companies like Hindustan Polymers and Mysore Electro-Chemical Works, reflecting his diverse interests and keen business sense.

Personal life

Beyond his business endeavors, Vittal Mallya’s personal life revealed a man of frugal habits and simple values. Married thrice, he instilled principles of thrift and understatement in his son, Vijay Mallya. However, these values seemed to diverge in Vijay’s lifestyle, earning him the moniker “the king of good times.”

In December 1983, the business world mourned the passing of Vittal Mallya, a visionary whose contributions left an indelible mark. His empire, encompassing over 30 companies, reflected his determination, strategic foresight, and risk-taking ability. Vittal’s legacy lives on through the businesses he nurtured, the principles he upheld, and the influence he wielded over the industries he conquered.