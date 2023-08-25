scorecardresearch
Meet Viren Merchant: The CEO and VC of ENCORE Healthcare, who is also the father of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant; know about his journey

By building a resourceful ecosystem of service providers, the innovative online healthcare platform ENCORE connects everyone to the full range of healthcare services and solutions.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Viren Merchant, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Reliance, ENCORE,
CEO and Vice Chairman, ENCORE Healthcare

The daughter-in-law of the richest man in India hails from a prosperous family who have been significant players in the healthcare sector. Radhika Merchant, who got engaged to billionaire Mukesh Ambnai’s younger son Anant Ambani in January, is the director of Encore Healthcare. Heading this leading healthcare company is Viren Merchant, who is the CEO and Vice-Chairman of the company.

About Viren Merchant’s life and career

Viren Merchant ventured into the business world even before he completed his graduation. With years of hard work and experience, he has emerged as one of the leading entrepreneurs on an international level. He has built ENCORE over the years and has helped it reach greater heights and become one of the top players in the healthcare industry.

By building a resourceful ecosystem of service providers, the innovative online healthcare platform ENCORE connects everyone to the full range of healthcare services and solutions. Their goal is to provide accurate and efficient healthcare services by connecting healthcare service providers, patients, and consumers in one network despite the wide range of both online and offline healthcare services.

As per a Business Today report, next to the production site, Encore built a special Research and Development (R&D) facility in 2008. Pre-formulation research, formulation development, scale-up operations, and the creation of analytical methods are all carried out by the R&D department.

The Encore group has expanded its healthcare brand to include Indian patients thanks to significant advancements over the past 25 years. The marketing section of Encore Healthcare, which was established at the beginning of 2013, carries a variety of goods produced and developed by Encore Healthcare Manufacturing and ZYG Pharma (an Encore Group firm).

Apart from ENCORE, Viren is also the director of other establishments including Encore Natural Polymers Private Limited, Encore Business Centre Private Limited, Encore Polyfrac Products Private Limited, ZYG Pharma Private Limited, Saidarshan Business Centres Private Limited as per Times Now news.

According to a Times Now report, Viren Merchant has a net worth of Rs 755 crore.

About Radhika Merchant 

Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant, is a graduate of New York University and serves as a Director on the board of Encore Healthcare at the moment. She got engaged with Anant Ambani who currently holds a position on the board of directors of Reliance Jio. The two got engaged in a lavish ceremony which was a star-studded affair with a guest list that ranged from Bollywood celebrities to industrialists.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 25-08-2023 at 07:00 IST

