Meet Vasudha, wife of former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi who has bought Rs 160 crore bungalow in Delhi; Know about her early life, family & more

Vasudha Rohatgi, wife of former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi has bought a 2,160-square-yard bungalow in Delhi’s posh Golf Links area. She has paid Rs 160 crore for the lavish house. As per reports, the registration process was completed last month with a stamp duty of Rs 6.4 crore.

Who is Vasudha Rohatgi?

Vasudha Rohatgi is also a trained advocate, but she gave up practicing law to look after the family. She is the daughter of senior advocate late GL Sanghi. Vasudha and Mukul Rohatgi have two sons – Both are lawyers and married.

Who are the neighbours?

Bhanu Chopra of Rategain, Shailesh Arora of Maxop Engineering, and Pawan Agarwal of DB Group will be the neighbours of Vasudha and Mukul Rohatgi.

Vasudha and Mukul Rohatgi’s cars

The couple owns BMW 7 series and Bentley. They like splurging on travelling, and exploring new places in the world.

Mukul Rohatgi’s net worth and salary per case

As of 2021, Mukul Rohatgi’s net worth was Rs 100 crore. He charges Rs 35 lakh per appearance in the Supreme Court of India.