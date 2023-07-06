Meet Vandana Luthra, Padma Shri and founder of VLCC who now runs a Rs 2,225 crore company that started as Rs 20,000 venture

Synonymous with beauty and wellness, VLCC stands as a leading brand in the industry. However, what many people may not realise is that VLCC is an Indian company, founded by an Indian woman. Today, the brand operates in 12 countries across South Asia, Southeast Asia, the GCC region, and East Africa, with a presence in 153 cities. This is the story of person behind the success of Vandana Luthra curls and curves (VLCC), a government backed brand.

In the realm of Indian entrepreneurs, Vandana Luthra stands tall as one of the most celebrated figures. As the founder of VLCC Health Care Ltd and the chairperson of the Beauty and Wellness Sector Skill and Council (B&WSSC), Luthra has left a mark on the industry she has revolutionised. This is journey of Rs 20,000 company getting transformed into a Rs 2,225 crore business.

Vandana Luthra, born on July 12, 1956, in Delhi, hails from an affluent family background. Her father, a mechanical engineer, and her mother, an Ayurvedic doctor who ran her own organization, instilled in her a deep appreciation for healthcare and self-development. Fuelled by her mother’s teachings and the desire to make a positive impact on society, Luthra pursued her education at Polytechnic for Women in New Delhi, nurturing a strong ambition to effect change.

After completing her studies, Luthra went on exploring European countries such as Germany, the UK, and France. It was in Germany that she formally studied cosmetology and nutrition, immersing herself in the world of lifestyle care, nutrition, and the beauty and fitness industry. This industry, largely under-researched, unorganized, and practically non-existent in India during the 1980s, piqued her curiosity and passion.

The 1980s marked a momentous period in Luthra’s life. Alongside her personal milestones, in 1988, she married Mukesh Luthra, the founder and chairman of VLCC Healthcare Ltd, and together they have two daughters. She founded the beauty conglomerate Vandana Luthra Curls and Curves (VLCC) in New Delhi.

Vandana Luthra Curls and Curves (VLCC)

Back in 1989, Vandana Luthra embarked on her entrepreneurial path by opening a Wellness & Beauty services center in New Delhi, India. Her pioneering approach integrated dietary modification, exercise regimens, and cutting-edge skin and hair treatments. At a time when the industry was still nascent, Luthra introduced the concept of combining wellness and beauty as a holistic approach to wellbeing, a paradigm that was completely new.

Driven by her vision to merge beauty and wellness, Luthra pioneered a holistic approach to well-being, which was a groundbreaking concept at the time. VLCC became a transformative platform that offered comprehensive solutions, going beyond superficial aesthetics. The brand’s focus on overall wellness, encompassing nutrition, fitness, and personalized care, resonated with individuals seeking genuine and long-lasting transformations.

Awards and recognition

Her contributions to the field have garnered widespread recognition. Luthra was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honor, for her outstanding contributions to Trade & Industry. She also served as the Founding Chairperson of the industry-led, Government of India-backed Beauty and Wellness Sector Skill Council. Luthra’s accolades further extend to global recognition, including her presence in Forbes’ list of 50 Power Businesswomen in the APAC region and Fortune magazine’s annual listing of the 50 Most Powerful Women in Business in India from 2011 to 2017. She has also been featured in Forbes’ listing of Top Indian Leaders In The Arab World and in Femina magazine’s “2020 Power Women” list.

Upliftment of women

Beyond her achievements in the Wellness & Beauty industry, Vandana Luthra is deeply passionate about women empowerment and skill development. Her commitment to gender parity and career opportunities for women is reflected in the VLCC Group, where over 70 percent of the 3,000-strong workforce consists of women. Notably, seven out of ten department heads within the organization are women, and all lead managers of its 322 outlets across 12 countries are exclusively women. Luthra’s dedication to empowering women extends to the operation of 97 VLCC Institutes of Beauty & Nutrition, which provide skills training in beauty and nutrition. With over 70 percent of the students being women, she ensures that career opportunities are accessible to all.

Philanthropy

Luthra’s dedication to creating positive change extends beyond her entrepreneurial endeavors. As the Vice Chairperson of the NGO Khushii, she actively participates in projects such as telemedicine centers, vocational training facilities, and a remedial school with a midday meal program benefiting 3,000 children. Additionally, Luthra serves as a member of the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), a focal institute for yoga education, planning, promotion, training, therapy, and research.

Vandana Luthra’s impact on the wellness and beauty industry, as well as her commitment to women empowerment, is a testament to her visionary leadership. Her journey from humble beginnings to the founder of a global enterprise is a source of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs. Luthra’s pioneering spirit, dedication to holistic wellbeing, and advocacy for gender parity make her a true trailblazer in the field. With her unwavering commitment to excellence and creating positive change, Vandana Luthra continues to leave an indelible mark on the world of wellness, beauty, and women empowerment.