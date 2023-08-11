Meet Vadilal Gandhi, the founder of Vadilal Ice Cream; Here’s his journey from a humble soda shop to creating one of the best ice-cream brands in India

It’s next to impossible if you haven’t had the the taste of Vadilal ice-cream in your life. But did you know, it’s story goes way back to the times when India wasn’t independent?

From its humble beginnings as a street soda shop in 1907, this iconic ice cream brand has transformed into a household name, representing the epitome of frozen delight. The journey of Vadilal’s success is not just a tale of frozen treats; it’s a story of vision, innovation, and generations of dedication.

Here’s the story of Vadilal, an ice-cream brand which is literally older than our counrty….

Founding the legacy

Vadilal Gandhi, a visionary resident of Ahmedabad, sowed the seeds of this remarkable legacy in 1907. His modest venture started with the sale of soda, a refreshing beverage that resonated with the local community. Soon, Vadilal Gandhi introduced an additional delight – handcrafted ice cream. The response was overwhelming; people flocked to taste his delectable creations.

Source: Vadilal Icecream

Rise through generations

The reins of this burgeoning business were passed down to Vadilal Gandhi’s son, Ranchod Lal Gandhi, who took it upon himself to nurture and expand the legacy. In 1926, Ranchod Lal Gandhi’s leadership led to the inauguration of the first retail outlet, aptly named Vadilal Soda Fountain, in Ahmedabad. This marked a pivotal moment as the focus shifted towards ice creams.

Source: Bloggi.in

With an unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, Ranchod Lal Gandhi introduced an imported ice cream-making machine from Germany in the same year. This step not only elevated the taste but also paved the way for expansion. By the time India gained independence, Vadilal had established four outlets across the city, setting the stage for further growth.

Passing the torch

As time progressed, the baton was passed to the next generation – Ramchandra and Laxman Gandhi, sons of Ranchod Lal Gandhi. Their entry into the business in the early ’70s marked a period of rapid expansion. Vadilal’s reach extended to 10 outlets in Ahmedabad, firmly establishing its presence in Gujarat.

With the dawn of the 1990s, the fourth generation of the Gandhi family joined the ranks. This infusion of new blood brought fresh ideas and perspectives. Ramchandra Gandhi’s three sons – Virendra, Rajesh, and Shailesh – along with Laxman Gandhi’s son Devanshu, embraced their heritage and propelled Vadilal towards greater horizons.

Innovations and milestones

Vadilal’s journey has been marked by noteworthy milestones. In November 2001, the brand etched its name in the Limca Book of Records by creating ‘The Largest Ice Cream Sundae.’ This colossal masterpiece was a collaborative effort involving 180 individuals who assembled 4,950 liters of ice cream, 125 kg of dry fruits, 255 kg of fresh fruits, and 390 liters of assorted sauces in a record 60 minutes.

The present

Kalpit Gandhi, a fifth-generation member of the Vadilal family, currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company. Notably, Vadilal has also transcended borders, becoming the largest-selling Indian ice cream brand in the United States.

Source: Vadilal Group

Spanning generations, this legacy has not only delighted taste buds but also inspired countless entrepreneurs.