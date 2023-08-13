Meet Utkarsh Sharma, the actor who played the character of Tara Singh’s son in Gadar

Remember the adorable child from Gadar singing “Ud ja kale kawa”? He is the same actor who is now playing the role of grown up son of Tara Singh in the newly released sequel of the movie Gadar 2.

Utkarsh Sharma became the star after Gadar. But did you know he was casted overnight for the film which was suggested by Ameesha Patel?

Utkarsh Sharma is the son of Indian director Anil Sharma who is known for directing the original Gadar. He has once again captivated audiences with his performance in the much-awaited film ‘Gadar 2.’ The movie has garnered praise, and Utkarsh’s portrayal has drawn special attention.

Early life: Child actor

Anil Sharma was looking for child actor for his film. Coincidently, his son was the same age as the character demanded, thus journey in the film industry began at a tender age when he portrayed the role of Charanjeet Singh, the son of Tara Singh, in the iconic movie ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.’ Stepping into the limelight alongside actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh’s child artist role left an mark on the audience’s hearts.

Education

Utkarsh’s academic pursuits included a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts from Chapman University in the USA, along with studies in Method Non-Acting at the prestigious Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

Utkarsh’s role in ‘Genius’

However, it wasn’t until 2018 that Utkarsh made his official debut as an adult actor, playing the lead role in the action-packed thriller Genius. In Genius, Utkarsh essayed the character of Vasu Dev Shastri, a young man hailing from the Mathura and Vrindavan regions of Uttar Pradesh. As an orphan living amongst priests, his character’s unique blend of interests in the Bhagavad Gita and scientific exploration offered a distinctive and captivating narrative. The film, directed by his father Anil Sharma and produced by Soham Rockstar Entertainment, marked a significant step in Utkarsh’s career. Notably, it also featured the legendary Mithun Chakraborty and the versatile Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Utkarsh’s unexpected entry into acting

Interestingly, Utkarsh’s journey into acting wasn’t initially a choice but a circumstance. Recounting the tale, he shared that during the casting for ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,’ his father faced difficulties in finding a child actor. It was actress Ameesha Patel who suggested Utkarsh’s name, recognizing his suitability for the role. Although Utkarsh had initially shown no inclination towards acting, his father’s concern led him to take the leap, marking the beginning of his acting career.

Embracing acting

Despite his initial reluctance towards acting, Utkarsh’s journey took a turn as he embraced theater during his teenage years. His experiences on the stage unveiled a passion that resonated deeply within him. He expressed to Amar Ujala, “As a teenager, I got a chance to work on stage, then I realized that I find classic joy in doing this. There is so much I want to say, but I want to say it through characters and through other people’s lives.”

A filmography beyond the screen

Utkarsh Sharma’s filmography showcases his versatility and creativity. Apart from his acting endeavors, he stepped into roles behind the camera as well. He directed and produced ‘Purpose’ in 2015 and penned ‘Still Life’ in 2016. Notably, he was also an assistant on the film ‘Veer,’ where an incident led to him accidentally hurting Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s nose.