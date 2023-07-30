Meet Usha Mittal’s son and CEO of ArcelorMittal, Aditya Mittal; know about his journey and how he took forward the legacy built by his father Lakshmi Mittal

There is no greater joy than having a family who are your biggest cheerleaders. Parents often go out of their way to support their children to help them reach greater heights. One such family who has stuck together and has only grown stronger is the Mittals. And, the driving force behind them is Usha Mittal, she is not only the wife of steel baron, Lakshmi Mittal but is also a prominent member of the business, ArcelorMittal. Their son and the present CEO of the company, Aditya Mittal has taken the helm of the business.

Usha and Lakshmi Mittal’s son, Aditya Mittal born in 1976 in India and raised in Indonesia. After completing his education from Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania, he reportedly worked in investments before joining the family firm in 1997. He was named Head of Mergers and Acquisitions in 1999 and has been an influential member of the company.

Aditya played a key role in Mittal Steel’s acquisition of Arcelor and its merging with Mittal Steel in 2006. The name of the business, ArcelorMittal was a result of this merger.

Forbes reported that in 2022, ArcelorMittal generated a net income of USD 9.3 billion. In 2022, this amounted to about Rs 73,090 crore. Aditya served as President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of ArcelorMittal before to taking the helm as the company’s CEO. Lakshmi Mittal, according to Forbes, has a net worth of over $16.8 billion (as of July 29, 2023) and is India’s second-richest metal and mining billionaire.

Based in London, this 47-year-old CEO is also an active philanthropist with is keen on working towards healthcare, in children’s health. He wedded Megha Mittal and have three children. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy wedding that was a star-studded affair held in Victoria Memorial, Kolkata according to India Times.

Usha Mittal’s contribution to the family and to bringing up her kids is extremely important when we talk about their professional achievements.

Usha has supported her husband in his business for nearly 15 years and also had the authority to take decisions in the absence of the managing board of directors. The Lakshmi Mittal Foundation made a generous donation to the Institute of Technology for Women (ITW), which was therefore renamed as Usha Mittal Institute of Technology. Mrs. Mittal has been influential in encouraging women’s education in India and propagates the need to educate the youth.