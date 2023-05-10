Meet Tommy Hilfiger, the American fashion designer who has a net worth of $450 million; Know about his lifestyle, journey & more

Thomas Jacob Hilfiger needs no introduction when we talk about fashion. His signature red, white, and blue logo and his unique aesthetic make his brand unique. He used to work in a clothing store on Cape Cod and managed to save approximately $150. started working in a clothing store on Cape Cod and managed to save approximately $150.

Tommy Hilfiger’s career

He co-founded People’s Place – A chain of jeans/fashion stores called in the 1970s in New York. In the 1980s’, Tommy Hilfiger started designing clothing for his own menswear line that later expanded into women’s clothing and luxury segment. It went public in 1992.

Tommy Hilfiger, in 2006, decided to sell his company for $1.6 billion to Apax Partners. In 2010, the company further sold it to Phillips-Van Heusen for $3 billion.

Initially, Tommy Hilfiger and his partner drove to New York City to buy clothes for the store, however, he wasn’t satisfied with that. He soon began sketching his own designs.

In 1977, People’s Place went bankrupt and Tommy Hilfiger realised the importance of having business knowledge and worked on that aspect. He also came to India to learn more about the fashion industry. He met business tycoon Mohan Murjani in 1984 and got an opportunity to design and head a men’s sportswear line. Eventually, Tommy Hilfiger started helping Coca-Cola’s clothing line.

In 1985, the fashion icon collaborated with The Murjani Group to find the Tommy Hilfiger Corporation. They had their billboard in Times Square.

In 1989, Tommy Hilfiger left Murjani International. It went public in 1992 and introduced his signature menswear collection. For the unversed, Tommy Hilfiger’s collections are often influenced by the fashion of music subcultures.

Tommy Hilfiger education

Tommy Hilfiger went to the Elmira Free Academy high school for his graduation in 1969. He also studied at the GST BOCES Bush Campus in Elmira.

He licensed Pepe Jeans USA in 1995 and then started distributing women’s clothing.

Tommy Hilfiger’s net worth

Tommy Hilfiger has an estimated net worth of $450 million.