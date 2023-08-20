Meet Toco, the Japanese man who transformed himself into a dog by spending $14,000; A look into a day in his life and his regrets

Technological advancement has over the years made the impossible possible and it goes without saying that humans have been successful in creating tools that can transform our lives in ways unimaginable. One such transformation that has recently caught the attention of the world is of a Japanese man who has converted himself into a dog. Yes! You read that right.

Toco, a Japanese man, spent more than $14,000 (about Rs. 12 lakh) as per NDTV reports on a specially designed collie suit that allowed him to transform into a dog. The man has roughly 53k subscribers on his Youtube channel, where he has published a number of films. Toco can be seen playing fetch and rolling around on the ground in the video.

The ultra-realistic dog suit for the man was made by the Japanese business Zeppet, which also creates costumes for TV commercials and movies, and it took them 40 days to complete. The business specialises in producing 3-D models, body suits, and miniatures and has been successful in making Toco’s dream come true.

Breaking the news on his YouTube channel, his video subtitles read, “I became a collie, fulfilling a dream I had since I was a little child to be an animal!” He has been documenting his life living as a dog but has not revealed his identity to the public and in the videos on his channel, Toco exhibits canine behaviours like being leashed and going for a walk, being caged, eating dog treats, and drinking soda.

Toco became an overnight internet sensation after his video went viral. It was his dream since a very young age, ‘Ever since I was a small child, I wanted to be an animal. I think it is a desire to transform,’ he told in an interview with MailOnline.

However, the internet had mixed opinions about this transformation as some call it, ‘insane and creepy’ while others think it is a ‘weird sex thing’. He confessed that the enormous response from viewers caught him off guard because he hadn’t expected such an extraordinary degree of interest.

The man had previously uploaded many videos of himself playing fetch and rolling around on the ground. Additionally, he uploaded a video of himself going out in Tokyo for the first time. Witnesses were astounded at the human collie. Toco may be seen socialising with both humans and other canines in the five-minute film. According to Toco, the tape was shot during an interview with German TV station RTL last year, “Thank goodness, I got approval to utilise the movies, therefore I’m making them available to the public! They were really gracious to me on the day of the interview,” Toco stated in the description. He stated that he “did not expect such a big response” when speaking about the same to The Washington Post.

Toco explained that his desire to emulate animals is wholly non-sexual and expressed his grief at being misunderstood in this regard. He also disclosed that his family approves of the way of life he has chosen, and he expressed his joy at their support.