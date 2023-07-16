Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar hails from the distinguished Mewar Dynasty, recognised as the world’s oldest serving dynasty. As the younger son of HRH Arvind Singh Mewar, the 76th custodian of the Mewar Dynasty, Lakshyaraj Singh has embraced his familial responsibilities with great enthusiasm. While his father has achieved significant milestones through the HRH Group of Hotels, Lakshyaraj Singh has taken on pivotal roles within the family business. From developing HRH properties to managing the Jagmandir Palace Hotel and expanding security standards, he has consistently excelled in his endeavors.

Maharaj Kumar Sahib Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Ji Mewar of Udaipur is a multi-faceted individual, excelling in various roles such as philanthropist, educationist, sports patron, business leader, TED speaker, and holder of seven Guinness World Records. From a young age, he has passionately and selflessly committed himself to public service, championing the cause of righteousness.

Source: Lakshyaraj Singh

In a remarkable feat of environmental stewardship, Maharaj Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, the Prince of Udaipur, made his mark in the Guinness World Records. This time, he led the successful plantation of 21,058 saplings in just 40 minutes.

This is the story of the modern-day prince who has emersed himself in philanthropy for the good of his realm.

Early Life: A Heritage of Majesty

Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, the embodiment of regality, hails from the illustrious House of Mewar, which boasts a rich history spanning 1500 years in the heartland of Udaipur. Born on January 28, 1985, Lakshyaraj is the cherished son of Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar and Smt. Vijayraj Kumari Mewar, both revered figures in the annals of Udaipur’s royal lineage.

Source: Instagram

A Prince’s Education

After completing his early education at esteemed institutions such as Maharana Mewar Public School in Udaipur, GD Somani School in Mumbai, and Mayo College in Ajmer, he pursued a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Hospitality Management from Blue Mountains Hotel Schools in Australia. After spending over 14 years away from his hometown, Lakshyaraj Singh returned to Udaipur in 2007, ready to contribute to the city’s growth and heritage.

Following his schooling, Lakshyaraj embarked on a remarkable academic sojourn at the Blue Mountains International Hotel Management School in Australia, where he earned his Bachelor of Commerce degree. Fueled by an insatiable thirst for knowledge, he further enhanced his expertise in the hospitality industry by undertaking numerous courses at Nanyang University in Singapore and attending a visitor care and security workshop at the prestigious Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

A Royal Entrepreneur

Ever committed to carving his own path, Lakshyaraj began his career humbly as a waiter at the Four Seasons Hotel in Australia, displaying his unwavering dedication and work ethic. Subsequently, he ventured into the realm of entrepreneurship, returning to Udaipur to join the family business. His maiden venture entailed the meticulous restoration of the legendary Jagmandir Island Palace, transforming it into a sought-after destination for opulent regal weddings. Under his adept stewardship, Jagmandir Island Palace reigned supreme as one of the world’s most exclusive wedding venues, reaffirming Udaipur’s position on the global map.

Source: HRH hotels

Having returned to India, Laxyaraj Singh Mewar faced the weight of immense responsibilities within the HRH Group. His approach was to immerse himself in the organization, understanding its 400-year-old history meticulously. He sought to absorb every detail before making any significant decisions, ensuring the preservation of the group’s legacy.

With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Lakshyaraj then focused his energies on revamping Palkikhana, a European-style café nestled within the breathtaking Manek Chowk of the City Palace, Udaipur. Collaborating with skilled chefs, he painstakingly elevated the culinary experiences across the HRH Group of Hotels, setting new benchmarks in food and beverage quality and service standards.

Source: Instagram

A Sporting Legacy

Beyond his entrepreneurial pursuits, Lakshyaraj’s love for sports, particularly cricket, shines through. He holds the esteemed position of a special invitee to the Rajasthan Cricket Association for state-level events and is a valued member of the World Class Stadium Committee, representing Udaipur and Jaipur. Recognized for his unwavering commitment to the game, he serves as an Advisor to the President of the Rajasthan Cricket Association, earning admiration and respect from the cricketing fraternity.

The Legacy of Mewar: A Living History

The House of Mewar stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of Indian royalty, with a remarkable lineage that spans millennia. Rana Kumbha, Rana Sangha, and Rana Pratap, iconic personalities of the House of Mewar, have left an indelible mark on Indian civilization and culture. As the scion of this hallowed dynasty, Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar embodies the essence of tradition and continues to carry the torch of his ancestors’ extraordinary contributions.

Source: Instagram

Beyond his official responsibilities, Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar embodies a multi-dimensional persona. As the General Manager of one of Udaipur’s most exquisite palace hotels, he ensures that guests experience the utmost luxury and hospitality. Alongside his professional pursuits, the prince is an ardent cricket fan and possesses a passion for perfectionism. His artistic inclinations add another layer to his character, and as the custodian of the royal house of Mewar, he upholds the family’s heritage with unwavering dedication. Moreover, he nurtures a hidden passion for the Urdu language, showcasing his appreciation for culture and literature

In addition to his environmental efforts, Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar has also played a significant role in bringing technological advancements to Udaipur. On January 23, 2023, he launched the Airtel 5G service in the city from the iconic City Palace. Recognizing the importance of this milestone, he expressed that the introduction of 5G in Udaipur is a momentous achievement that will benefit both the city’s residents and tourists. By facilitating improved IT and AI capabilities, the 5G network will elevate Udaipur’s position as a technologically advanced destination