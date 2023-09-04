Meet the house of Bourbons-Bhopal, who claim their right to the French Throne; Know about their lineage with the royal family of the Bourbons in France and their lifestyle

Did you know that an Indian royal family claims to be descendants of the House of Bourbon, the once-mighty rulers of France? Meet the Bourbons of India, a remarkable family residing in Bhopal, whose lineage is traced back to Jean Philippe de Bourbon, an exiled French noble who served in the Mughal Emperor Akbar’s court. While their connection to the French monarchy has not been definitively proven, it’s a captivating tale of heritage and potential legitimacy to the French throne. Join us as we delve into the fascinating story of the Bourbons of India.

The Hidden Royal Legacy

Balthazar Napoleon IV de Bourbon: A Modern-Day Bourbon

At first glance, Balthazar Napoleon Bourbon III may not appear to have any royal or European connection. A short, unassuming man, his daily routine often involves tending to his tractor and returning home with grease-stained hands. However, Balthazar, aged 38, is no ordinary resident of Bhopal. He is the head of the illustrious House of Bourbons, a family that once ruled France for over two centuries.

Source: Wikipedia

Pointing to the elegant window grills of his haveli in Bhopal’s Jehangirabad area, Balthazar proudly showcases the fleur-de-lis, the Bourbon coat of arms. His family’s residence shares a 30,000-square-foot compound with a school run by his wife, Elisha, adding a contemporary touch to their historical legacy.

Preserving a Noble Lineage

A Family’s Quest for Identity

The Bourbons of India’s story commences with Jean Philippe, a cousin of Henry IV, France’s first Bourbon king. In 1560, he embarked on a journey to India, ultimately finding himself in the court of Mughal Emperor Akbar. Through Jean Philippe’s descendants, the Bourbons served the Mughals until the empire’s decline in the mid-18th century.

Source: Wikipedia

Five generations after Jean Philippe, the Nawab of Bhopal, Anwar Mohammed Khan, sought the assistance of Salvadore Bourbon I in 1785 to build an army to combat the Marathas. This marked the arrival of French royalty in India. Balthazar I, Salvadore’s successor, rose to become Bhopal’s prime minister but met a tragic end, poisoned in a palace intrigue in 1829.

From Prosperity to Adversity

Rise and Fall of the Bourbons in India

By the turn of the century, the Bourbons faced challenging times. Their monthly income from the jagir was halted after it was acquired by the British, leaving them pensioned off. Bhopal’s Bourbons found themselves in a precarious situation. Many left the city, and some even succumbed to poverty.

According to Maria, Balthazar’s mother, an Anglo-Indian from Jodhpur, “We all believe that liquor played a part in the family’s downfall.”

Source: Wikipedia

The Bourbon-Bhopal Legacy

The Bourbons of India’s Historical Contribution

The Bourbons of India, also known as the Bourbon-Bhopal family, are a significant part of India’s royal history. Their story, stemming from Jean Philippe’s arrival in the Mughal court, holds an intriguing connection between European nobility and the Indian subcontinent. Though their claim to the French throne remains unverified, the Bourbons of India continue to preserve their unique heritage.

Claim to the French Throne

A Controversial Lineage

Balthazar Napoleon IV de Bourbon, the current head of the family, asserts that he is the senior descendant of the House of Bourbon, making him the pretender to the defunct Kingdom of France’s throne. While this claim is endorsed by Prince Michael of Greece and Denmark in his historical novel, “Le Rajah Bourbon,” it remains a matter of speculation and debate.

Prince Michael has suggested the possibility of a DNA test to verify Balthazar’s claim. However, the Bourbons of India are eager to ensure that original samples for matching are available due to the frequent intermarriages among European royal families.

As the Bourbons of India continue to cherish their legacy in Bhopal, their story stands as a testament to the enduring fascination with aristocracy and the intrigue of royal lineages, connecting India and France in a unique historical narrative.