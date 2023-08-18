Meet the Guptas from Lucknow, who started Mr Brown Bakery; Know how they expanded the city-based bakery to over 100 stores across states and their net worth

Cakes, cookies, and chocolates: the three C’s to happiness. And catering to this happiness for years is Mr. Brown bakery, beloved of Indians. Started in 2008 by Ramu Gupta and his wife Tanushree Gupta, a dream venture that expanded as one of the leading brands selling baked goods. The Gupta family began this company in Lucknow and in the coming years, it spread to other parts of the country and became a national favourite.

How Ramu and Tanushree Gupta started Mr. Brown Bakery

Nobody can prevent someone from succeeding if they have the desire to do something from the bottom of their hearts, the capacity to make consistent efforts in the right direction, and confidence in themselves. The goal of Ramu and Tanushree’s desire was to give the residents of Lucknow access to a bakery that sells various types of baked goods. A bakery that prioritises customers’ health together with deliciousness. As a result, the items’ outstanding taste and quality were guaranteed right away.

Inside MR. Brown Bakery (Source: Official website)

Initially, traditional and widely consumed tea cakes, various cookie varieties, and sweet and salty cookies served with tea were prepared at Mr brown bakery. Then there are the classics like the Chocolate Roll, Kiwi Pastry, Paneer Hot Dogs, Pizza, Dhokla, Chocolate Lava Cakes, Cocoa Lollipops, Blueberry Cakes, and Red Cheese Cake that everyone loves. It was also granted a location, and soon the consumers began to favour this bakery.

Partnering with Danbro

A registered brand in Europe, called Danbro is essentially based on the Italian Bakery Cafe concept. Mr. Brown registered with Danbro to carry on the traditional business with a few upgrades. Danbro has introduced a number of premixes for various products that will soon be offered throughout India like live baking, live cooking, and live cake making to provide customers a better experience while they witness the goods being prepared right in front of them. The goods produced by Danbro by Mr. Brown Bakery are widely used nowadays and is sold both through online and offline services.

Danbro by Mr. Brown Bakery

As per TOI reports, an investment of Rs 200 crore starting from 2020 for three years has helped the bakery expand its business. In 2018, it signed an MoU with the state government for an investment of Rs 400 crore to set up over 100 stores and opened up stores in Delhi, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, and Noida.

Ramu and Tanushree have truly created a brand that is slowly penetrating into different cities across the country and becoming the most trusted and loved bakery of Indians.