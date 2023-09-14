scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Meet the future of the Ambani family: The grandchildren of Mukesh and Nita Ambani

The three scions of the Ambani family, Isha, Anant, and Akash Ambani, have shouldered responsibility in the family business.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Updated:
Ambani grandchildren
Ambani grandchildren

The Ambanis are one of the most influential families in India. Their families are always in the media spotlight, their business ventures, ridiculous amounts of wealth, and larger-than-life possessions have made our jaws drop. The three scions of the Ambani family, Isha, Anant, and Akash Ambani, have shouldered responsibility in the family business and their personal lives. While Akash and Isha Ambani have been happily married and bear kids. Anant Ambani is engaged to Radhika Merchant and the couple will tie the knot soon.

Aadiya and Krishna

Aadiya and Krishna, twin children born in 2022, were a blessing for Isha Ambani and her spouse Anand Piramal. On November 19, 2022, after Isha Ambani gave birth to Krishna, her boy, and Aadiya, her daughter, Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani received the wonderful news of the birth of their first granddaughter.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani are lavishing their grandchildren with affection and, of course, material goods. In the most recent news, the couple gave the twins, Krishna and Aadiya, an extravagant and opulent tailored wardrobe. According to reports by The Times Of India, the elegant 5-foot-tall yellow cabinet is decorated with aesthetic wallpapers, printed hot-air balloons, and other accents for the newborns, with their names engraved on the door.

Also Read

Aadiya Shakti Piramal, the daughter of Isha Ambani, received a very expensive gift that was personalised with 108 gold bells. Aadiya’s name is engraved in Hindi on a red-painted structure that is part of the enormous gift basket. Nine stages were also included in the gift, each relating to a distinct name of Goddess Shakti and its meaning in gold script. In order to symbolise the 108 auspicious chants from the Hindu Vedas, 108 gold bells were added.

According to an article by Business Today, Mukesh and Nita Ambani have set up two nurseries in Karuna Sindhu and Antilla, and the furniture for the nurseries will be provided by Loro Piana, Hermès, and Dior.

Also Read

Prithvi Ambani and Veda Ambani

In December 2020, the couple had their first child, Prithvi Akash Ambani. Akash Ambani, the eldest child of business magnate Mukesh Ambani, and his wife Shloka Mehta celebrated their second child’s birth on May 31.

Mehta made the announcement about her second pregnancy during the NMACC’s (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre) inaugural ceremonies in April. She was seen showing off her growing baby bulge at the occasion.

The official statement by the couple, “With the grace of Lord Krishna and the blessings of Dhirubhai & Kokilaben Ambani, Prithvi is thrilled to announce the birth of his little baby sister, Veda Akash Ambani,” revealed the name of their child.

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 14-09-2023 at 13:45 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS