Meet the father-son duo leading Bikano and taking it beyond India, know how the Aggarwals started the offshoot of Bikanervala

In the hustle-bustle of Chandni Chowk, there is a shop serving Indian snacks and sweets packed with love and flavours from its roots back in Bikaner. The Aggarwals of Bikaner in 1905, started an entrepreneurial dream with a modest shop tucked away in Rajasthan with the name Bikaner Namkeen Bhandar. In 1950, the Aggarwal sibkings moved to Delhi with dreams in their eyes to expand their empire, at present this small local business has become a favourite of every Indian and has expanded its sweet and savoury establishment throughout the country. As the country evolved, so did this business and in 1988, Shyam Sundar Aggarwal launched Bikano, an offshoot of Bikanervala, to sell products in air-tight packaging for Indians to keep in their home and enjoy them whenever they want to.

The sweet-salty beginnings

The history goes back to the time when India was fighting for its freedom, there used to be a modest, inconspicuous sweet shop called Bikaner Namkeen Bhandar on the streets of Bikaner, Rajasthan. It was 1905, when Lal Chand Aggarwal and his sons owned and ran the store. They had no idea that their modest endeavour would one day grow into a vast empire and have a lasting impact on Indians.

In the 1950s as the country was celebrating its Independence from British rule, two ambitious brothers, Satyanarayan Aggarwal and Kedarnath Aggarwal, chose to expand the legacy of their ancestors. They left their hometown of Bikaner and headed for Delhi with dreams in their eyes to expand their empire and unbreakable will.

As strangers in the new city, the brothers took it a while to carve their niche in the business. They started by selling their snacks on the streets of the country’s capital. As years passed by, people started noticing the brand leading the brothers to ultimately open a shop amidst the hustle-bustle of Chandni Chowk and they named it, “Bikaner Bhujia Bhandar.”

This was the humble beginnings that has now come to be known as Bikanervala. The brand has stood the test of time and is a number one choice to treat your palette with unique blend of spices and sweet dishes made with love.

Bikano’s Beginning

The third generation of the Aggarwal family, Shyam Sundar Aggarwal joined his father’s shop at the age of 16, in 1965. The current managing director of Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd, shouldered responsibilities of the family business after graduating from high school. After learning the craft of confectionary creation from his father, he had a desire to discover further Indian goods and seize new markets.

Globalisation and the penetration of western snacks into the market, required the Aggarwals to revamp their business strategies and venture into new areas. Keeping abreast of the latest trends in sweet and savoury snacking options, Shyam Sundar Aggarwal launched Bikano in 1988 to sell the products in air-tight packaging. These products are now available in local stores, online delivery platforms, supermarkets and stormed the food industry.

In 2003, Shyam Aggarwal decided to further expand this legacy and he came up with quick-service restaurants with the name of Bikano Chat Cafes, to serve fast food with minimal table service. He has been associated with the business for over 55 years now and has been successful in creating new milestones for the brand. In the 1980s, as western fast food like pizza made its breakthrough into India, Shyam Sundar Aggarwal saw a chance to explore more Indian items and Bikanervala increased its reach by opening locations throughout the nation. He understood the necessity to adapt to changing times and market demands. Under his leadership, the brand reached new heights in terms of quality, R&D, and building innovative processes that have helped Bikano skyrocket its growth in the market.

He has led the organisation to previously unattainable heights alongside his son and the Group’s Director, Manish Aggarwal. Shyam Sundar Aggarwal was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award by Ram Nath Kovind, the President of India, at the Platinum Jubilee Conference of the All India Food Processors Association in 2018.

Taking the legacy forward

Manish Aggarwal has long been a well-known figure in the FMCG sector of India. Since assuming control of Bikano in 2000, he has brought about a fundamental change in the company’s business practices. He is an Australian RMIT University alumnus who has managed the business to assure increased cost effectiveness, better time management, and simplified procedures. Additionally, thanks to his innovative efforts, Bikano is now registered as a prominent food brand in the FMCG and packaged snacks market that is widely recognisable throughout the world.

He has actively worked to increase the company’s presence in more than 35 nations throughout the world as the Director of Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd, including the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Middle East, Africa, and the Indian subcontinent. Bikano is currently available in almost all types of retail locations, including modern trade, national and international stores, airports, trains, government stores, military and police canteens, and institutions. Under his direction, Bikano has just entered the Ready to Eat (RTE) market and is revising its product line to include healthier snack options.

Manish, who is still in his 40s, is tenacious in his pursuit of making Bikano the most successful packaged food firm both in India and beyond. Through tastier and healthier products, he is dedicated to capturing new market segments and achieving the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Without a question, Manish has had a significant impact on elevating the reputation of Bikano as a brand.

Bikano’s journey from a little street business in Bikaner to a well-known brand of snacks and sweets continues to be an uplifting example of how determination and willpower can help you achieve what might seem impossible. Every day, millions of customers are delighted by the sweet and savoury treats of Bikano. It is truly the story of how a dream was carved to reality by the Aggarwals.