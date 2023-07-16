Meet the ‘Biba’ of fashion industry, Meena Bindra who turned Rs 8000 boutique into multi-crore ‘Biba apparels’, know about her work in Bollywood & net worth

Gone are the days when the business world used to be referred to as a male-dominated industry, and the thought of a woman starting her own venture was treated as a taboo. But today, women are proving their mettle in almost every sphere of life. From food to fashion, one can see women entrepreneurs making their mark in every field.

Biba is among the top ethnic clothing brands in India, but do you know it started as a small boutique? This is a story of an ordinary women with extraordinary talents and vision who overcame the barriers of age and made a label known as Biba which revolutionized the Indian fashion industry. This is the story of Meena Bindra the founder and director of Biba Apparels…

Early life

Before BIBA came into existence, Meena Bindra led the life of an ordinary homemaker, shouldering numerous responsibilities while raising her two sons, Sanjay and Siddharth. Born and raised in Delhi, Meena embarked on a journey that would revolutionize the ethnic wear segment and establish her as a pioneer in the field. She graduated from Miranda house college, University of Delhi.

As a typical “navy wife” throughout the most of her life—married at the age of 20—”Mrs. Bindra” decided to start selling “simple cotton printed suits” from her home at the ripe old age of 40, without any official training or expertise, when the kids were all grown up and she had nothing to do.

However, the road to launching her venture was not without challenges. The biggest hurdle for Meena was arranging funds, as she had no money or bank account of her own. Her husband came to her aid and helped her secure a loan of Rs. 8000 from a bank, which served as the seed capital for her business. And thus, BIBA was born in 1988.

Meena Bindra stepped into the entrepreneurial world when readymade churidar-kurtas were still a novelty, and sourcing fabric was a daunting task. With her originality and talent, she gained a first-mover advantage and quickly caught the attention of buyers. Her dresses received immense appreciation from women of all ages, and overnight, Meena became a popular name in the fashion industry.

Her break

As her business started to flourish, Meena faced the challenges of managing marketing, finances, planning, and various other crucial aspects. It was during this time that Mumbai’s esteemed fashion store, Benzer, came into the picture. Benzer provided Meena Bindra with the much-needed opportunity to showcase her products outside the confines of her home.

Biba’s success

Since its inception, BIBA has witnessed remarkable growth in the clothing industry. The brand now boasts more than 180 outlets across 76 cities in India and can be found in 275 multi-brand outlets. As of now, BIBA Apparels’ annual turnover is estimated to be around Rs. 650 crores. In 2015, BIBA received the prestigious title of “Best Women’s Ethnic Wear Brand of the Year” at the CMAI Apex Awards. Meena Bindra attributes the soaring success of her business to the quality of her products, their affordability, and timely delivery.

Her ability to identify an untapped market for readymade salwar kameez sets and her exploration of ethnic Indian prints, fabrics, and designs revolutionized the fashion industry.

In recognition of her invaluable contribution to BIBA and the country’s ethnic apparel industry, Meena Bindra, the founder and chairperson of BIBA, was honored with the APEX Lifetime Achievement Award by the Clothing Manufacturers’ Association of India (CMAI) in 2015. BIBA itself was awarded the title of “Best Ethnic Wear Brand for Women” at the Images Awards in 2012, further solidifying its position as a fashion powerhouse.

BIBA Apparels Private Ltd., a leading name in the Indian fashion industry, has a pan-India presence with exclusive brand outlets in 76 cities and over 250 multi-brand outlets. The brand has also made its mark in the digital space with its e-commerce portal, biba.in, which has made BIBA accessible to people even in remote corners of the country.

In 2004, BIBA achieved another significant milestone by opening its first outlet in a Mumbai mall. By March 2012, BIBA’s annual revenues had reached an impressive Rs. 300 crore. The brand’s popularity continued to soar, and by 2020, BIBA had become a formidable player in the industry with a business venture worth Rs. 600 crore.

Despite the brand’s remarkable growth and success, Meena Bindra remains actively involved in the creative process. Even today, she personally checks the final product for femininity, grace, and glamour, ensuring that each outfit meets the high standards set by BIBA. With a team of two dozen designers, BIBA continues to deliver products that are known for their quality, affordability, and sheer elegance.

BIBA’s influence extends beyond physical stores. The brand has embraced the digital age with its e-commerce portal, biba.in, making its products accessible to customers across the country, even in remote areas.

Bollywood debut

In addition to its commercial success, BIBA has also made significant contributions to the Bollywood industry. It pioneered Bollywood merchandising in 2004, providing costumes for films such as “Na Tum Jano Na Hum,” “Hulchul,” and “Baghban.” BIBA’s association with the film industry further enhanced its brand image and widened its customer base.

Meena Bindra’s journey from a homemaker to a trailblazing entrepreneur serves as an inspiration to countless individuals. Her story emphasizes the importance of perseverance, passion, and the willingness to take risks. She has shattered gender stereotypes and proven that women can excel in any field they choose.

Net worth

According to Zee Business, her net worth is estimated to be Rs 710 crores as of 2020.

Meena Bindra’s entrepreneurial journey is an inspiration for aspiring businesswomen and a testament to the power of perseverance, innovation, and originality. From humble beginnings to building a multi-million-dollar fashion empire, Meena Bindra has truly become the “BIBA” of the fashion industry. Meena Bindra, the founder of BIBA, has not only left an indelible mark on the fashion industry but also paved the way for aspiring entrepreneurs, especially women, to pursue their own ambitions and make their own mark on the world.