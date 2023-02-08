Meet Tejas Sarate, the man who is revolutionizing stock market education: Know about his journey, career & net worth

Tejas Sarate is a passionate stock market expert dedicated to empowering aspiring traders and investors. He is the chairman and MD of Value Focused Group.

Tejas Sarate’s journey

With Value-Focused Stock Market Classes, Tejas Sarate simplifies complex concepts, creating an engaging learning experience. His interactive teaching approach yields exceptional results, equipping students with the confidence and skills to navigate the stock market. He aims to empower traders and investors with knowledge. He embarked on a transformative journey from a young age – Fueled by curiosity and a desire to understand the complexities of capital markets, Tejas dedicated himself to delving deep into the world of stocks and investments. Through his unwavering commitment, he developed a profound mastery of the stock market, positioning himself as an expert in the field.

Tejas Sarate’s career

In 2015, Tejas Sarate established Value-Focused Stock Market Classes. As the chairman and MD, Tejas continues to pave the way for innovative stock market education, providing individuals with the tools they need to shape their financial destinies.

Tejas Sarate’s education

Tejas Sarate holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, complementing his extensive experience in the stock market. With a family background rooted in the industry for over 32 years, Tejas has been immersed in the world of stocks and investments from a young age. This rich educational foundation, combined with practical insights gained through years of experience, has contributed to his profound understanding of the stock market and its intricacies.