Let’s admit, we all love getting cashback from various apps. Do you know there’s an application that provides cashback every time you’ll shop via digital platforms? We are talking about CashKaro, India’s biggest cashback and coupon website. It features more than 1500 retailers. If you are wondering who is the person behind such a platform, then it’s Swati Bhargava. She started the cashback business with her husband in the UK and then entered the Indian market.

Swati Bhargava’s education

A native of Ambala, Swati Bhargava was the school topper. After completing her schooling, she decided to move to Singapore to complete her class 11 and class 12. She then went to the London School of Economics for her graduation and pursued majors in Economics and Mathematics.

Swati Bhargava’s career

After getting married to Rohan Bhargava in 2009, Swati Bhargava decided to book their honeymoon tickets through a cashback website. The couple saved a lot of money and this encouraged them to develop a platform for cashback.

The duo worked hard to establish a successful business in the UK and 2013, they expanded it and ventured into the Indian market with 17 employees and interns. To raise money, they got in touch with their college peers and seniors in 2014. Swati Bhargava and Rohan Bhargava managed to raise twice as much money as they planned to in just 48 hours.

The couple also received Rs 25 crore from Kalaari Capital in 2015 and then Ratan Tata helped them with funding in 2016.

For the unversed, the entrepreneur also worked for Goldman Sachs between 2005 and 2010.

About CashKaro

CashKaro allows users to shop for items such as apparel, fashion, appliances, medicines, groceries, and much more while earning extra cashback on each purchase. In 2022, CashKaro witnessed drastic growth and scaled from Rs 100 crore in revenue in 2021 to Rs 225 crore.

Swati Bhargava’s net worth

As per several reports, Swati Bhargava has a net worth of $2 million. She was featured in Fortune India 40 Under 40. In 2016, the entrepreneur was nominated among the Top Young Business Women.