Meet Suresh Narayanan, Nestle chairman & MD who is credited for reviving Maggi; Know about his net worth and lifestyle

In its March quarter, Nestle India managed to earn a profit of Rs 737 crore. With a cap of around Rs 1,99,477 crore, Nestle sold Rs 4,808 crore worth of FMCG goods in three months.

About Suresh Narayanan and his journey

Suresh Narayanan is the Chairman and Managing Director of Nestle. He is the man credited for reviving Maggi Noodles which was going through a rough patch in 2015 after traces of lead were allegedly found in the product.

As per Forbes, the company’s market cap has risen four hundred percent in the last eight years. Under his leadership, Nestle also brought products like Nescafe Black Roast, Oat Flakes, and Chicken65 Masala Noodles.

Before Nestle, Suresh Narayanan worked with Hindustan Unilever and Colgate Palmolive.

Suresh Narayan’s education

In 1981, Suresh Narayan went to the Delhi School of Economics to pursue a Master’ degree. He is graduated from Shri Ram College of Commerce. He also has a Diploma from the IMD Program of the London Business School.

Suresh Narayan salary

Suresh Narayan earned Rs 18.8 crore in 2021. His salary climbed to 9.3 per cent compared to his 2020 salary. As per reports, he earned Rs 17.7 crore in 2022.