Meet Supriya Pattanayak, the woman who transformed education system and empowered communities at Centurion University; Know about her journey and more

In the realm of Indian higher education, Prof. Supriya Pattanayak, the Vice Chancellor of Centurion University, stands as a beacon of change and empowerment. Her leadership has revolutionized skill-integrated higher education, providing sustainable livelihoods and fostering community empowerment through education. Let’s embark on a journey through her life, the innovative learning model at Centurion University, and the profound impact it has had on India’s trajectory.

Early Days and Overcoming Challenges

The genesis of Centurion University was fraught with adversity. When Prof. Mukti Mishra and Prof. D. N. Rao took charge of a failing institution, they recognized the imperative for a fresh approach to prepare students for the demands of the industry. This realization gave birth to an avant-garde learning model founded on Applied Learning within on-campus labs and Action Learning through Live Production. Prof. Pattanayak played a pivotal role in surmounting resource constraints, establishing essential facilities, and providing residences for both students and faculty.

The Unique Learning Model

Centurion University boasts a comprehensive offering of more than 120 skill courses and 45 domain specializations, fostering multidisciplinarity and offering multiple entry and exit points. Students are actively encouraged to showcase their knowledge through practical applications, creating goods and services with socio-economic value. This model aligns seamlessly with the National Education Policy 2020, prioritizing technical domain skills, professional competencies, life skills, and entrepreneurship acumen.

Skill Development and India’s Growth

Prof. Pattanayak underscores the critical role of skill development and education in propelling India’s growth story. With a focus on cultivating industry 4.0 skills, Centurion University aspires to shape a workforce that is ready for the future. The institution’s progressive approach has garnered recognition from both the Central and State governments, international institutions, and public policy think-tanks. By nurturing advanced skills and providing top-tier education, Centurion University is a catalyst in India’s aspiration to become a manufacturing powerhouse.

Solving Real-Life Problems Locally

Centurion University’s educational framework revolves around ‘Community Action Learning.’ Students actively engage with local communities, identify challenges, and craft and execute solutions using local resources. This approach not only hones their problem-solving abilities but also addresses critical issues related to sustainability and climate change. The university also champions the principles of reduce, recycle, and reuse within its operations, and encourages students to adopt a similar eco-conscious mindset.

Pro-Poor Initiatives and Social Impact

Centurion University is unwavering in its commitment to inclusivity and providing education to the marginalized. The institution extends scholarships to girls pursuing unconventional fields of study and supports students from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities in securing government scholarships. Furthermore, its social outreach initiatives, such as Gram Tarang Employability Training Services and Gram Tarang Foods, empower disadvantaged communities by imparting valuable skills and offering employment opportunities.

A Broad Spectrum of Social Initiatives

Also Read 7 Book recommendations by Elon Musk, the richest man in the world that shaped his extraordinary mind

Centurion University’s social initiatives span a wide spectrum of domains. The university actively fosters entrepreneurship and innovation through student-led start-ups and incubation programs. Manufacturing units focusing on Transformer Maintenance, Furniture Manufacturing, Pavers Manufacturing, and Chalk Manufacturing contribute to finding locally-tailored solutions to real-world problems. These initiatives serve as a testament to the institution’s unwavering commitment to creating a tangible and positive social impact.