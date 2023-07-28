Meet Sudha Murty’s son and the billionaire brother-in-law of Rishi Sunak, Rohan Narayan Murty; know about his startup Soroco and his net worth

In a world often overshadowed by glitz and glamour, the true essence of success lies not in fame or fortune but in the values that shape an individual’s character. For Sudha Murty, the chairperson of Infosys foundation, an author, and philanthropist, instilling these values in her children was a priority that would eventually become the cornerstone of their remarkable achievements. Her son, Rohan Narayana Murty, stands as a shining example of how humility, compassion, and a commitment to innovation can pave the path to extraordinary success.

Also Read 7 must-reads by the Infosys foundation chairperson Sudha Murthy that will inspire you



Rohan Narayana Murty, has carved a unique path for himself while carrying forward the legacy of his parents, N.R. Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys, and Sudha Murty. From his early passion for programming to becoming the driving force behind the digital transformation company Soroco, to being a junior fellow at the Harvard Society of Fellows and the building Murty Classical Library of India, Rohan’s journey is one of relentless determination, unwavering values, and remarkable achievements.

He is also the brother-in-law of Rishi Sunak, the current Prime Minister of UK.

Rishi Sunak and his wife, who is the sister of Rohan Murty/ Source: Reuters

Nurturing a tech prodigy: Early life and education

Rohan Murty’s story of brilliance and innovation began at an early age. Growing up in the nurturing environment of his illustrious parents, he developed a passion for programming that would shape his future. His education at the Bishop Cotton Boys’ School in Bangalore laid a strong foundation for his academic pursuits.

Source: Bloomberg

He pursued a degree in Computer Science from Cornell University, where he honed his technical skills and nurtured his insatiable curiosity. Subsequently, he went on to earn a PhD in computer engineering from Harvard University, focusing on opportunistic wireless networks—an area that held immense potential for the future.

Founding Soroco

After completing his doctoral journey, Rohan Narayana Murty embarked on a path of technological innovation. Alongside accomplished computer scientists Arjun Narayan and George Nychis, he founded Soroco in 2014. The company specialized in automation through artificial intelligence sources, revolutionizing how enterprises approached digital transformation. He is the chief technical officer of his startup.

Soroco’s breakthroughs caught the attention of the global tech community, leading to Rohan’s recognition on Fortune’s ’40 Under 40′ list. Their flagship product, Scout®, powered by work graphs, reshaped how people experienced work, streamlining office tasks and cutting processing times significantly.

Infosys

When Narayana Murthy returned to Infosys in June 2013, Murty was hired as an executive assistant in the Chairman’s Office and reported to him. The Indian Ministry of Corporate Affairs has to approve his appointment as Infosys’ Vice President. On June 14, 2014, Murty quit Infosys when his father resigned as Executive Chairman.

Source: LinkedIn

As the son of N.R. Narayana Murthy, Rohan naturally inherited a significant stake in Infosys. Owning 1.45% of the company’s shares, worth $80 billion in 2022, he became the second-largest individual shareholder in the renowned outsourcing giant founded by his father. However, Rohan’s ambitions extended beyond inheriting wealth; he sought to create his own mark in the tech industry through Soroco.

Rohan Murty owned 6,08,12,892 shares, or 1.67 per cent, stake in Infosys, would get Rs 106.42 crore in dividend income.

Personal life

Rohan Narayana Murty’s personal life also reflected the influence of his family’s prominence. He was briefly married to Lakshmi Venu, the daughter of Venu Srinivasan, chairman of TVS Motors, and Mallika Srinivasan, CEO of TAFE. Eventually, he found marital bliss with Aparna Krishnan, with whom he tied the knot in a simple ceremony.

The wedding reception was graced by Infosys’ four co-founders, Nandan Nilekani, Krish Gopalakrishnan, S.D. Shibulal and K. Dinesh and some of its board directors and celebrities across the fields.

Values learned from Sudha Murty: The guiding light

Behind every successful individual lies a source of inspiration, and for Rohan, that guiding light is his mother, Sudha Murty. An engineer and author, Sudha instilled strong values of compassion, humility, and social responsibility in her children. Rohan’s commitment to innovation with a purpose reflects the principles imbibed from his mother, who herself has been a driving force in various philanthropic endeavors.

As Rohan Narayana Murty continues to push the boundaries of AI and automation, his vision and determination offer a glimpse of a future where technology enriches lives and empowers businesses worldwide. Soroco’s mission to streamline office tasks and enhance productivity speaks to a world increasingly reliant on digital devices and applications.

Also Read Author Sudha Murty talks about writing for children



With a legacy connecting him to Infosys and Sudha Murty, Rohan embodies the perfect fusion of tradition and innovation. As he explores new horizons and catalyzes transformative change, he remains a beacon of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and technologists worldwide.