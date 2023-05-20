Meet Sudha Murthy, Chairperson of Infosys Foundation: Know everything about her inspiring journey, family & net worth

Sudha Murthy is the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation. The Indian educator, philanthropist, and philanthropist is married to the co-founder of Infosys, N. R. Narayana Murthy. For the unversed, Sudha Murthy was honoured with the Padma Shri Award for social work in 2006. In 2023, she was awarded the Padma Bhushan.

Sudha Murthy’s life and family

Born into a Kannada-speaking Deshastha Madhva Brahmin family, Sudha Murthy is the daughter of R. H. Kulkarni, a surgeon, and his wife Vimala Kulkarni, a school teacher. She is married to the co-founder of Infosys, N. R. Narayana Murthy. She has two children – Akshata and Rohan Murthy.

Akshata Murthy is married to Rishi Sunak.

Sudha Murthy’s career

In 1996, Sudha Murthy founded the Infosys Foundation – A charitable trust aimed at improving the education and healthcare systems of underprivileged sections of society. She is the first female engineer hired at TATA Engineering and Locomotive Company (TELCO). She joined the company as a Development Engineer in Pune and then worked in Mumbai and Jamshedpur also.

Sudha Murthy’s education

Sudha Murthy went to the B.V.B. College of Engineering & Technology to complete a B.Eng. in Electrical and Electronics Engineering. She then pursued an M.Eng. in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Science.

Sudha Murthy’s net worth

According to media reports, Sudha Murty has a total net worth of Rs 775 crore, which is attached to the royalties she earns from her books and short stories, as well as the Infosys foundation.