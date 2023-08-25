Meet Sri Prakash Lohia, Chairman of Indorama Ventures, and husband of Seema Lohia, billionaire Lakshmi Mittal’s sister; know about his education, career, and net worth

Lakshmi Mittal has held the position of one of the richest men in India for quite some time now. The Chairman and CEO of ArcelorMittal, with a net worth of $16.4 billion hails from a steel clan and has three siblings. The internet is filled with stories and achievements of Mittal, but very few know about his sister, Seema Lohia, who is married to the richest man in Indonesia, Sri Prakash Lohia. The Indian-born business magnate is the founder and chairman of Indorama Ventures, a diversified petrochemical and textile company.

About Sri Prakash Lohia

Lohia was born in Kolkata on August 11, 1952, to Mohan Lal Lohia and Kanchan Devi Lohia. He has three siblings and decided to relocate to Indonesia in 1973 and established Indorama Synthetics, which started producing spun yarns in 1976.

To prevent future family feud, Mohan Lal Lohia divided the business among his three sons in the late 1980s. Om Prakash, Lohia’s older brother, relocated to India and founded Indorama Synthetics. Aloke, the younger brother, established Indorama Holdings, a manufacturer of wool yarn, in Thailand.

The largest petrochemical firm in West Africa as well as the second-largest producer of olefins in Africa, Lohia bought an integrated olefin facility in Nigeria in 2006. The main holding company for Lohia is called Indorama Corporation, and it is headquartered in Singapore.

Indorama Synthetics began producing polyester fibres in 1991, followed by polyester bottle-grade (PET) resins in 1995. Prakash accumulated most of his wealth with the manufacturing of PET.

Sri Prakash Lohia relation with Seema Mittal

Seema Mittal tied the knot with Prakash and gave birth to Amit and Shruti. For the unversed, she is Lakshmi Mittal’s sister. Amit went to the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a director in several Indorama firms as well as the managing director of Indorama Corporation. Shruti Hora, a graduate of Babson College who is now a resident of Singapore.

Sri Prakash is one of the biggest lithograph and antiquarian book collectors in the world. He owns the second-largest collection of coloured lithographs in the entire globe.

Sri Prakash has a net worth of $6.8 billion, as per Forbes 2023 data, making him the fourth-richest person in Indonesia.