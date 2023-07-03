Meet Smita Deorah, the entrepreneur who raised Rs 9024 crore to revolutionise education for 25,000+ teachers and 400+ cities

In the world of education technology, there are few success stories as inspiring as that of Smita Deorah, the co-founder and co-CEO of LEAD. From her humble beginnings to the creation of a revolutionary education platform, Deorah’s journey is a testament to the transformative power of education and the determination to make a difference.

Before venturing into the world of edtech, Deorah spent nine years at Procter & Gamble in Singapore and India, honing her skills in finance, treasury, and strategy. However, her heart was always drawn to the field of education. A turning point came in her life when she realized how important education is while talking to her domestic help. She and her co-founder, Sumeet Mehta, who is also her husband returned to India with a burning desire to create something meaningful and contribute to the betterment of their country.

LEAD’s revenue was Rs 133 crore in the financial year 2021-2022. Deorah successfully raised 100 million dollars at a valuation of 1.1 billion dollars (Rs 9024 crore) last year.

Journey

Their journey began with Sparsh, an NGO aimed at uplifting Anganwadis in Mumbai. Their innovative “pre-school in a box” solution was implemented in 16 Anganwadis, preparing young students for school and addressing the issues of dropouts and attendance. This experience fueled their passion further, leading to the birth of LEAD (acronym for Leadership in Education and Development) in 2012. Their conviction was simple yet powerful: education should be accessible to every child, regardless of their background or location.

Source: LinkedIn

With just 14 students in their own school on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, LEAD embarked on a mission to transform education in India. Today, this edtech startup has blossomed into a network of over 3,500 affordable private schools (APS) across the country, reaching a mark of 1.2 million+ students and 25,000+ teachers in 400+ cities. LEAD’s impact is remarkable, bridging the gap in learning outcomes and providing an opportunity for every student to thrive.

LEAD

LEAD’s goal is to provide accessible and affordable quality education for all students. One of LEAD’s standout achievements is its program ELGA (English Language and General Awareness), designed to address the learning gaps in English language skills. This program has been instrumental in helping students reach grade-level proficiency in English, a critical factor in overall academic success. For Deorah, ELGA represents one of her proudest moments, as it has transformed the lives of countless students.

Source: Lead

With a network of APS that continues to expand, Deorah looks toward the future, her vision is clear: to partner with 60,000 schools and touch the lives of 25 million children by 2026. In pursuit of this goal, LEAD recently acquired Pearson’s local K-12 learning business, further solidifying its presence in different school segments.

With the backing of investors like Elevar Equity and WestBridge Capital, Deorah’s journey is poised for even greater success, setting the stage for a new era of inclusive and accessible education in India.

What sets LEAD apart is its focus on student outcomes and the holistic development of teachers. Their curriculum is tailored to the specific needs of students and teachers, empowering educators with “microwave-ready lesson plans” and innovative pedagogical approaches. LEAD’s emphasis on data-driven decision-making ensures that every student receives personalized attention, leading to significant skill growth and mastery across subjects.

Smita Deorah’s entrepreneurial journey has been fueled by her unwavering determination and solution-oriented mindset. Over the last decade, she has faced numerous challenges but refuses to dwell in negativity. Instead, she seeks opportunities in every obstacle, driving her and her team forward.

Number of women employed by the organization: One-third of the workforce

Total employees: around 2000

Current turnover : FY 2021 – 22 revenue went around Rs 142 Cr

Funding stage: $100 million in Series E funding last year

Smita Deorah’s story is a testament to the power of education and the immense impact that one person can make when fueled by a passion for change. Through LEAD, she is shaping a self-sustaining edtech ecosystem that is transforming the lives of millions of children. Her journey is an inspiration to all, reminding us that with determination, innovation, and a commitment to creating opportunities, we can shape a brighter future for generations to come.