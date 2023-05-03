scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Meet Smita Crishna, the woman behind the Godrej empire & one of India’s richest women; Know about her journey, life & net worth

Smita Crishna-Godrej hails from the storied Godrej clan. She has a one-fifth stake in the family assets.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Godrej, Smita Crishna, who is Smita Crishna, richest women, india richest women, Smita Crishna net worth, Smita Crishna life, Smita Crishna journey, lifestyle
Who is Smita Crishna? Know everything about her here

Smita Crishna is India’s third-richest woman, as per Forbes. Belonging to the Godrej clan, she owns a 20 per cent stake in the family assets.

Smita Crishna’s family

Jamshyd Godrej, Smita Crishna brother is the man behind the consumer goods firm Godrej & Boyce. Her husband Vijay Crishna is an actor. Nyrika Holka, her daughter also works in the group.

Also Read

Smita Crishna’s education

Smita Crishna-Godrej went to J B Petit School in Mumbai. She pursued BA in History and Political Science from St. Xavier’s College Mumbai.

Also Read

Smita Crishna’s career and assets

For the unversed, the Godrej Group is 125 years old. The consumer goods giant is managed by the Godrej family. They control the $5.2 billion (revenue) Godrej Group, The billionaire had bought Mehrangir, a bungalow that was once the home to nuclear physicist Homi Bhabha for Rs 372 crore.

Also Read

Smita Crishna’s net worth

Smita Crishna has an estimated net worth of $ 2.8 billion, Forbes reported.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 03-05-2023 at 09:15 IST

Stock Market