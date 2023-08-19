Meet Simone Tata, the step-mother of Ratan Tata and the mother of Noel Tata who headed Lakmé and Westside, her connection with Cyrus Mistry, roots, and more

There are so many hidden faces in the Tata family that people don’t know about. Not only did they choose to stay away from the limelight, their contributions to their family business is not much known. One such Tata family member is the step-mother of Ratan Tata and the mother of Noel Tata, Simone Tata. She played a significant role in the making of Lakmé and driving it to success. But this is not the end. She is also responsible for establishing Tata’s Westside, a brand we all shop from.

Simone Tata came to spotlight, when she as the matriarch of the Tata family was the only person who attended the funeral of Cyrus Mistry from the Tata family. Given the severe breakup between the Tatas and Cyrus Mistry, Simone’s participation at the funeral became talk of the town.

Here’s the story of how this Swiss woman became a part of the Tata Family…

Simone Tata’s journey to India

Simone Tata’s journey began far away from the shores of India, in the city of Geneva, Switzerland. Born in 1930, she pursued her education at Geneva University, laying the foundation for her later endeavors. In 1953, fate led her to India, where she crossed paths with Naval H. Tata. Their union in 1955 marked the beginning of Simone’s lifelong association with India, as she made Mumbai her permanent home. Simone is the mother of Noel Tata, and her marriage to Naval also made her the stepmother of the renowned Tata group chairman, Ratan Tata.

Simone Tata can be seen inaugurating the first Titan Showroom /Source: Instagram

Simone Tata’s leadership in Lakmé

Simone Tata’s entry into the Tata business arena was marked by her appointment to the Lakme Board in 1962. Back then, Lakmé was a subsidiary of Tata Oil Mills. However, it was Simone’s strategic brilliance that propelled Lakmé from the shadows into the spotlight. She took the reins as Managing Director in 1961 and later ascended to the position of Chairperson in 1982. It is said that she was herself involve in making the formula of Lakmé products as she brought products from abroad foe testing.

Under her guidance, Lakmé transformed into the leading cosmetic company in India, carving a name for itself not only domestically but also on the global stage. Her visionary leadership, coupled with her unwavering commitment, played a pivotal role in Lakmé’s ascent to success.

Diversifying horizons: The birth of Westside

Simone Tata’s entrepreneurial spirit didn’t stop at Lakmé’s triumph. Witnessing the potential in the retail sector, she orchestrated a strategic move that would redefine Tata’s presence in the market. In 1996, Tata divested Lakmé to Hindustan Lever Limited (HLL) and utilized the proceeds to establish Trent, a pivotal move that signaled the creation of Tata’s iconic Westside brand. This brand would soon become a household name, with its chain of department stores capturing the imagination of Indian shoppers. The move from cosmetics to retail showcased Simone’s versatility as a businesswoman and her knack for spotting opportunities.

Social work

She is also the chairman of the Sir Ratan Tata Institute (the home of traditional Parsi cuisine) and a trustee of Children of the World India (CWI), a recognised public charitable organisation linked with Enfants du Monde of France. Its purpose is to reach out to the most disadvantaged and marginalised members of society, particularly children and women, regardless of social, religious, racial, cultural, or political beliefs.

Source: Twitter/ Swiss Consulate Mumbai

Simone Tata was also a trustee of the India Foundation for the Arts, which supports creative projects, commissions research, and creates public platforms to deepen the practise and knowledge of, broaden public access to, and strengthen capacities and infrastructure in the arts in India.

Her son and daughter-in-law

Her son, Noel Tata, is Trent’s vice chairman and the chairman of Tata Investment Corporation. He is rarely seen or heard in public. Noel studied at Sussex University and is an Insead graduate. He is a director of Kansai Nerolac Paints, Titan Industries, and Voltas, among others.

Her daughter-in-law, Aloo, Noel’s wife, is the daughter of Pallonji Mistry of the Shapoorji-Pallonji group, which owns the majority stake in Tata Sons.

Simone Tata’s journey, from a French tourist to an integral part of the Tata legacy, is a testament to the indomitable spirit that drives innovation and growth. Her contributions to the rise of Lakmé and the establishment of Westside remain etched in the annals of Tata’s history. While her efforts often remained in the shadows, her legacy continues to shine as a beacon of inspiration for future generations in the Tata family and beyond.