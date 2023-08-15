Meet Shikhar Malhotra, the CEO of HCL healthcare and the husband of Roshni Nadar, one of the richest women in India; know about his lifestyle, career, and more

Shikhar Malhotra, the CEO & Vice Chairman of HCL Healthcare, has embarked on a transformative journey to infuse wellness into the heart of businesses, redefining success as not just financial achievement, but also the physical and mental well-being of employees. With a clear vision and unwavering commitment, Shikhar is steering HCL Healthcare towards making corporate India a healthier place, one organization at a time.

Early life

Shikhar Malhotra’s entrepreneurial journey was influenced by early lessons from his family business, which he further honed through his education at Babson College in the US. Specializing in entrepreneurship, he gained valuable insights that have contributed to his success as a dynamic leader. His membership in the Global Advisory board of Babson College is a testament to his continuous pursuit of knowledge and growth.

HCL healthcare

HCL Healthcare stands tall as one of India’s largest corporate wellness providers, and at the helm of this transformative venture is Shikhar Malhotra. With a passion for redefining healthcare, he has nurtured HCL Healthcare into a powerhouse that delivers personalized, sustainable, and managed care health solutions to a multitude of organizations across various sectors. This commitment extends to serving over 500,000 customers annually across India, ushering in a new era where the well-being of employees takes center stage.

HCL corporation

Shikhar Malhotra’s impact goes beyond the realm of healthcare. He is also a Director of HCL Corporation and a pivotal member of the HCLTech board. Beyond the corporate sphere, his dedication to nation-building is evident through his role as a trustee at the Shiv Nadar Foundation. This foundation, dedicated to transformational leadership, reflects his aspiration to create a positive impact on society through education, innovation, and empowerment.

Educational eminence and conservation stewardship

As the Chairman of Shiv Nadar School, Shikhar plays a pivotal role in shaping the education landscape. His efforts have made the institution one of the most sought-after educational hubs in Delhi-NCR and Chennai. Furthermore, his involvement as the Chancellor of Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence (SNIoE) cements his commitment to nurturing world-class educational institutions that foster research and multidisciplinary excellence.

Beyond education, Shikhar’s dedication to conservation is evident in his co-founding of The Habitats Trust alongside his wife, Roshni Nadar Malhotra. This endeavor showcases their commitment to preserving lesser-known species and habitats, often overlooked in the larger conservation discourse. By empowering on-ground conservationists, they are working towards securing India’s natural heritage for generations to come.

Passion

Beyond the boardroom and the conservation frontlines, Shikhar Malhotra is a man of diverse passions. An avid sports aficionado, he finds solace in the world of football and cycling. These interests not only reflect his physical vitality but also underscore his belief in the importance of maintaining a holistic approach to life.

A power couple: Shikhar and Roshni

In the world of business, where power dynamics often take center stage, the union of Shikhar Malhotra and Roshni Nadar stands as a testament to shared values and aspirations. Roshni Nadar, the chairperson of HCL Technologies, holds her own as one of India’s richest women. Her visionary leadership in the IT sector has broken barriers and set new standards. Together, as a power couple, they exemplify the potential of partnership in driving positive change in both corporate and societal realms.

As per the Hurun list, Roshni Nadar’s net worth is a staggering Rs 84,330 crore, showcasing the incredible achievements that their shared journey has yielded.

Shikhar Malhotra’s multifaceted roles as a visionary in corporate healthcare, an educational steward, a conservationist, and a family man are an inspiration to us all. Through his leadership, he’s redefining the corporate landscape by putting human well-being at its core. With Roshni Nadar by his side, this power couple is not only shaping businesses but also carving out a legacy of transformation, one that fosters prosperity, well-being, and positive change for generations to come.