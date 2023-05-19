scorecardresearch
Meet Shamsheer Vayalil, founder of Burjeel Holdings: Know about his journey, lifestyle & $ 2.5 billion net worth

Shamsheer Vayalil’s net worth got a boost from the October 2022, listing of Burjeel Holdings, which has Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Updated:
Who is Shamsheer Vayalil? Know everything about him

Shamsheer Vayalil, the Indian radiologist, is the founder and chairman of Burjeel Holdings. He is the son-in-law of Gulf retailing billionaire M.A. Yusuff Ali. He oversees an extensive investment portfolio including Ziva, Keita, RPM, LifePharma, Burjeel Holdings, Lakeshore Hospital, and Educare Institute.

Shamsheer Vayalil’s life

Shamsheer Vayalil was born into Kerala’s business family. After completing his medical studies, the entrepreneur decided to migrate to the Middle East. He worked as a radiologist at a local hospital. Backed initially by his billionaire father-in-law, Shamsheer Vayalil began his career om 2007 with one hospital in Abu Dhabi. With his hard work, he now has 39 hospitals and medical centers across the UAE and Oman.

Shamsheer Vayalil’s education

After completing his schooling, Shamsheer Vayalil went to Manipal to pursue an MBBS at Kasturba Medical College. He did his MD in radiology from Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai.

Shamsheer Vayalil’s career

Shamsheer Vayalil worked as a radiologist for 12 months at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Abu Dhabi. In 2007, the billionaire started his first hospital – LLH Hospital in Abu Dhabi. He worked hard over the next twelve years and eventually started 20 hospitals in three countries. The company has over 23 medical centres and about 13,000 employees in the Middle East and India.

Shamsheer Vayalil’s net worth

Shamsheer Vayalil has an estimated net worth of $2.5 billion, Forbes reported.

First published on: 19-05-2023 at 09:30 IST

